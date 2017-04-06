Bella Hadid Unfollowed the Weeknd, So Now the Cycle Is Complete

We’re guessing that Bella Hadid was waiting for a quiet moment in which she could Instagram-unfollow her ex The Weeknd under the radar, without attracting too much attention. If she’d unfollowed him right when they broke up, she’d look petty. If she’d done it right after The Weeknd and his new girlfriend, Selena Gomez, unfollowed her, she’d look like she was just doing it to retaliate. So she waited—and now, several months after she and The Weeknd broke up, Hadid is finished with seeing his updates in her feed.

When we last checked, on March 23, Hadid was definitely still following her ex. Here’s photographic evidence, from a screenshot we took at that time, because—receipts.

But as of today, that friendly following party is no more. As Elle points out, Hadid stopped following The Weeknd and has moved on to greener pastures.

As to what, exactly, those pastures are, well—TBD. But she won’t be taking in The Weeknd’s frequent posts, starring himself jetting around the world on tour. No longer shall she have to see his party posts from Argentina, or his hat-tipping from Colombia, or his concert shots from Newcastle, UK. Now she can scroll through her Instagram feed without worrying about seeing anything from her ex. Phew.