You Need to See Bella Hadid’s Throwbacks of Her as a Moody-AF Toddler

Every model has a signature look, and Bella Hadid is no different. The 21-year-old’s pursed lips, high cheekbones and arched brows are what made her as a model and the core source of her income. As it turns out, Hadid has been perfecting her model face since her elementary-school days, as seen by her recent throwbacks which show her as a moody-AF toddler. (Weren’t we all?)

In a series of throwbacks on her Instagram, Hadid took her followers down memory lane with several pictures of her as a blonde-haired, blue-eyed baby. The pictures included a snap of Hadid mugging the camera as a toddler, a shot of her as a not-so-happy Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz and a photo of her—and her older sister, Gigi Hadid—unamused while sitting in a Cinderella actor’s lap. Other pictures show Hadid bored AF at the beach, while side-eyeing other children.

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Aug 11, 2018 at 4:02pm PDT

In a May 2018 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Hadid shut down claims that she’s a “bitch” or “mean” because she rarely smiles, explaining that photographers usually capture her at her most nonchalant moments. “People always say I have the same facial expressions,” Hadid said. “But what they don’t realize is that for a long time I looked that way because photographers on set would direct me to look ‘bored’ or ‘very nonchalant.’ But it isn’t necessarily the way I really am. You’ve known me, of course, my whole life. And ever since I was a baby, I was always smiling.”

Never change, Bella.