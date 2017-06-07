All the Times Bella Hadid’s Personal Style Was Flawless

For most of her career, Bella Hadid has been known as Gigi’s younger, brunette baby sister. But lately—as the 20-year-old has been popping up on runways left and right and killing it in the street-style game—Bella’s been giving her older sis a run for her money.

Every inch of sex appeal and tangible beach-babe vibe that Gigi brings to the table, Bella doubles in edgy personal style. She might be just shy of legal drinking age, but this girl’s already nailed a look that’s all her own.

She’s got perma-polished hair, and we love the way she grounds pretty-girl dresses with tough Balenciaga boots and manages to make a pencil skirt sporty with a crop top, sneakers, and a sweater swung artfully from her shoulders.

Keep clicking to see all of Bella’s epic style choices over the years.