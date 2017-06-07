All the Times Bella Hadid’s Personal Style Was Flawless

For most of her career, Bella Hadid has been known as Gigi’s younger, brunette baby sister. But lately—as the 20-year-old has been popping up on runways left and right and killing it in the street-style game—Bella’s been giving her older sis a run for her money.
Every inch of sex appeal and tangible beach-babe vibe that Gigi brings to the table, Bella doubles in edgy personal style. She might be just shy of legal drinking age, but this girl’s already nailed a look that’s all her own.
She’s got perma-polished hair, and we love the way she grounds pretty-girl dresses with tough Balenciaga boots and manages to make a pencil skirt sporty with a crop top, sneakers, and a sweater swung artfully from her shoulders.
Keep clicking to see all of Bella’s epic style choices over the years.
Bella Hadid at the amfAR Gala Cannes in May 2017.
Bella Hadid at Cannes' Fashion For Relief in May 2017.
Bella Hadid at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2017.
Bella Hadid at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2017.
Bella Hadid at the "Okja" screening red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
Bella Hadid at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2017.
Bella Hadid at the "Les Fantomes dIsmael" screening red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
Bella Hadid at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2017.
Bella Hadid at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2017.
Bella Hadid in London in May 2017.
Bella Hadid in New York City in May 2017.
Bella Hadid in New York City in May 2017.
Bella Hadid at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in May 2017.
Bella Hadid in New York City in April 2017.
Bella Hadid in New York City in April 2017.
Bella Hadid in New York City in April 2017.
Bella Hadid in New York City in April 2017.
Bella Hadid in Paris in April 2017.
Bella Hadid at the launch of her new Dior Pump 'N' Volume Mascara at in London in April 2017.
Bella Hadid in London in April 2017.
Bella Hadid in New York City in March 2017.
Bella Hadid in New York City in March 2017.
Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017.
Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017.
Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017.
Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017.
Bella Hadid in London in February 2017.
Bella Hadid at London Fashion Week 2017.
Bella Hadid in New York City in February 2017.
Bella Hadid in New York City in February 2017.
Bella Hadid in Paris in January 2017.
Bella Hadid in New York City in October 2016.
Bella Hadid in New York City in January 2017.
Bella Hadid in New York City in November 2016.
Bella Hadid in Paris in February 2017.
Bella Hadid at Milan Fashion Week 2016.
Bella Hadid in Paris in January 2017.
Bella Hadid in New York City in October 2016.
Bella Hadid in New York City in January 2017.
Bella Hadid in Los Angeles in January 2017.
Bella Hadid at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in November 2016.
Bella Hadid at New York Fashion Week Spring 2016.
Bella Hadid at a Samsung event in August 2015.
Bella Hadid at the Harper's Bazaar Icons Event during New York Fashion Week Spring 2016.
Bella Hadid at London Fashion Week Spring 2016.
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd at New York Fashion Week Spring 2016.
Bella Hadid at New York Fashion Week Spring 2016.
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid at New York Fashion Week 2017.
Bella Hadid at New York Fashion Week Spring 2016.
Bella Hadid at the Tony Awards in June 2015.
Bella Hadid wearing Misha Nonoo at the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2015.
Bella Hadid wearing Topshop at the Met Gala in May 2015.
Bella Hadid at New York Fashion Week Fall 2015.
Bella Hadid at New York Fashion Week Fall 2015.
Bella Hadid at the OnePiece New York Concept Store Opening in November 2014.
