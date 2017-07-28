Bella Thorne Shut Down a Twitter Troll Who Threatened Her with Violence

Like most celebrities, Bella Thorne has faced her fair share of social media haters. Whether it’s about her dating life or shaving routine, Twitter trolls always find a way to criticize the 19-year-old for something she’s supposedly doing wrong. And while Thorne likely brushes off most of the nasty comments, some things just need to be called out.

Earlier today, the “Famous in Love” star did just that when a Twitter bully threatened her with violence—specifically, to kick her in the teeth. “I would pay a decent amount of money to kick @bellathorne right in the teeth,” the user, who goes by the handle RaeAllDayy, tweeted.

If we know anything about Thorne, it’s that she always has the most expert clap backs. (Remember when she gave no fucks and shut down people who slut-shamed Selena Gomez?) But of course, she wasn’t going to fight fire with fire. Instead, she used sarcasm to call out the unacceptable behavior.

“Supporting violence !!! Good for you,” she shot back, alongside two disappointed-face emojis.

While cyberbullying is never OK, violent threats take it to a a whole new, dangerous level. We’re glad Bella didn’t let this one go. 👏