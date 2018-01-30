Bella Hadid Accused of Photoshop on Her Latest Magazine Cover

Bella Hadid celebrated a career milestone recently when she starred alongside her sister, Gigi, for the March issue of British Vogue. But not everyone is ready to congratulate her just yet. The 21-year-old model is being accused of undergoing heavy Photoshop for the magazine cover and its inside images.
The Photoshop rumors began after British Vogue and Bella shared pictures from the photo shoot on their social media. Immediately, the youngest Hadid sister was slammed for undergoing Photoshop to alter her face. Many users claimed that they didn’t recognize Bella, while others called the cover “disturbing.”
My @BritishVogue cover! 🌟🌟🌟All my love to you sweet, sweet @edward_enninful and all at @britishvogue for having my beautiful sissy @gigihadid and I share the March cover showing how similar we really are 👯♂️😝🦋Shot by our beloved and adored #SteveMeisel wearing @versace_official Thank you @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau for your unwavering attention on set and #JoeMckenna for always perfecting the look. ❤️Thank you xx (Out on stands Feb 2nd!)
Many also lashed out at British Vogue for posing the sisters nude with their legs intertwined. Though Bella saw most of the heat for Photoshop rumors, some users also speculated that Gigi was edited as well.
As of yet, neither British Vogue nor Bella has responded to the backlash. Though it isn’t confirmed that the model underwent Photoshop (lighting, angles, and makeup could all be at play), we hope that British Vogue sets the rumors straight.