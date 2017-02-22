Bella Hadid Continues to Free the Nipple on Instagram

According to Instagram’s community guidelines, nipples under most circumstances are discouraged. “We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram,” the guidelines read. Fully off the table: anything pornographic, as well as “some photos of female nipples,” though “photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed.”

Well, add to that list any photos of Bella Hadid’s nipples, as long as they are kind of, sort of covered up. Girlfriend has definitely made a name for herself in the modeling world of late, and her nipples are really blazing the scene in their own right. In her latest Instagram shot, she’s out there posing in thigh-high stockings, stilettos—and a sheer black turtleneck bodysuit with cutouts (the latter of which you do not see every day).

“Cover story @crfashionbook forever thankful @carineroitfeld and @mario_sorrenti ❤🗡,” Hadid wrote, shouting-out fashion editor Carine Roitfeld and famed photographer Mario Sorrenti.

You could say that we’ve started to get desensitized to Hadid’s breasts, and if you said that, you’d be correct. Something tells us that this is just the beginning, though. We’re going to be seeing a lot more of these two in the coming weeks. Perhaps they’ll get their own Instagram someday. Until then, be on the lookout for more of Hadid’s girls on her own IG any day.