The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: J.Lo’s Boobs, Bella Hadid’s Bedroom Eyes

We live in an era in which celebrities seem hell-bent on posting scantily-clad, half-naked photos of themselves on the daily. That’s just the way it is. Sometimes, they’re not wearing any clothes at all; others, they spark very real boob job rumors with a single shot. If you have a problem with it, too bad. You also might want to delete Instagram, because that’s approximately 50 percent of what’s on offer over there.
This week, we tracked down another gaggle of Instashots featuring celebrities wearing next to nothing, including Bella Hadid’s bedroom eyes and Ariana Grande writhing around on the ground greased up and half naked. Don’t forget a pic of Kendall Jenner’s nipples (also posted by Kris Jenner, because that’s what moms are for) and a shot of Hailey Baldwin writhing around on the beach. (Cute!) Ahead, find 21 pics of celebs that’ll really get your blood pumping (if you’re into that kind of thing).
Jennifer Lopez
"Here's a closer look at my new costume by @theblondsny for #allihave bc its soooo amaazzzzing!!" Lopez wrote. Er, OK, J.Lo.
Photo:
instagram / @jlo
Kendall Jenner
Jenner called this one, "no smoking 🌹." Good one?
Photo:
instagram / @kendalljenner
Kendall Jenner
Kenny followed up by freeing the nipple on Instagram (after she did so IRL on the runway at La Perla). Her mom followed suit, because—actually, we're not really sure why.
Photo:
instagram / @kendalljenner
Hailey Baldwin
Baldwin threatened to take it all off for Love magazine.
Photo:
instagram / @haileybaldwin
Hailey Baldwin
There was also this shot, which is a great example of the phrase, "dressed half-naked." That's a thing, right?
Photo:
instagram / @haileybaldwin
Hailey Baldwin
One more from Baldwin this week—her most naked yet.
Photo:
instagram / @haileybaldwin
Ariana Grande
Makeup artist Patrick Ta posted this steamy triptych of Grande writhing around on the ground, shouting-out Chris Appleton as her hairstylist. "DANGEROUS TOUR," he wrote. V dangerous.
Photo:
instagram / @patrickta
Emily Ratajkowski
The model took Super Bowl Sunday as an opportunity to go braless, as one does.
Photo:
instagram / @emrata
Chiara Ferragni
For her part, Ferragni wore a bra, but forgot a top.
Photo:
instagram / @chiaraferragni
Taylor Hill
Showing off her Victoria's Secret haul.
Photo:
instagram / @taylor_hill
Taylor Hill
No Victoria's Secret in sight.
Photo:
instagram / @taylor_hill
Ashley Graham
Modeling her new swim collection.
Photo:
instagram / @theashleygraham
Josephine Skriver
Photo:
instagram / @josephineskriver
Jordyn Woods
"Goodnight moroccco😘 ," Woods posted.
Photo:
instagram / @jordynwoods
Lily Donaldson
Exhibiting her best nipple covering—and styled by Kate Moss.
Photo:
instagram / @lilydonaldson
Bella Hadid
Giving us bedroom eyes. Or, as she put it, "✨cruel intentions✨."
Photo:
instagram / @bellahadid
Elsa Hosk
Giving us serious lingerie model vibes.
Photo:
instagram / @hoskelsa
Kylie Jenner
Grabbing her (possibly fake) boobs to shill for her Kendall + Kylie line.
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
Nicki Minaj
"McQueen," Minaj posted. Mmm hmm.
Photo:
instagram / @nickiminaj
Alexis Ren
"Watch me," Ren advised. We imagine many took her suggestion to heart.
Photo:
instagram / @alexisren