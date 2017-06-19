Bella Hadid Models for Zayn Malik’s Versus Versace Collection

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Bella Hadid teamed up with her sister’s boo, Zayn Malik, for his Zayn x Versus Versace Campaign. [Fashionista]

Kim Kardashian is dropping a fidget spinner knockoff. [Cosmo AU]

Miley Cyrus slammed Dolce & Gabbana’s controversial political views in her latest Instagram post. [People]

Check out these adorable celebrity Father’s Day Instagram posts. [PopSugar]

Here’s why Beyoncé fans are outraged at her father for announcing the birth of the twins. [Vanity Fair]

Serena Williams kicking ass while seven months pregnant is our #mondaymotivation. [Harpers Bazaar]

Paris Jackson landed her first Vogue Australia cover and did her interview…via text message? [E Online]

Watch out for these nine things that may be staining your pearly whites. [Bustle]

Beauty Pie is now is now making $5 designer skincare and can you please sign us up ASAP? [Racked]

A suspect is in custody for the alleged murder and assault of a 17-year-old girl, who was attacked after leaving a Mosque in Virginia. [Marie Claire]

Billie Lourd shared an emotional statement about the causes of her mother’s death. [Teen Vogue]

Lorde revealed that her friendship with Taylor Swift is similar to having “very specific allergies.” [Elle UK]