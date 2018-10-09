Bella Hadid and Lili Reinhart Did Black and Orange October Outfits Two Completely Different Ways

It’s hard to imagine a black and orange ensemble that doesn’t skew Halloween—especially when worn during the month of October. But both model Bella Hadid and Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart have managed to assemble looks that pay homage to October’s favorite colors without looking costume-y or gimmicky. (Yes, it can be done.)

The best part: Each star took a very different approach to her black and orange look, meaning more October outfit inspiration for the rest of us.

On Monday, Bella Hadid stepped out in New York City wearing a burnt orange sweater dress—complete with long sleeves and a cowl neck. While some sweater dresses are tight and figure-hugging, Hadid’s hung a little looser—giving it a drapey, clingy vibe that made it look elegant, sophisticated and incredibly comfortable all at once.

The model paired the statement piece with clunky black boots, black socks, a black microbag and some tiny sunnies—plus gold hoop earrings and a handful of rings.

Also on Monday, Lili Reinhart headed to an event sporting the same color scheme in a very different way. She donned an orange and white maxi dress, sienna velvet heels and a black leather jacket—topping off her look with a small white bag.

From far away, Reinhart’s maxi dress (a distinctly summer silhouette re-appropriated for fall) looks pinkish or peachy in tone. But a closer look reveals the pattern—and the orange stripes that underscore it. The print provides a subtle way to insert a little orange into an autumnal look without being too on-the-nose.

And since the black she incorporated comes in the form of a basic (a black leather jacket), Reinhart’s outfit becomes even more delightfully understated.

So there you have it, folks—it’s very possible to don black and orange this season without looking like you’re headed to a Halloween parade. Your favorite style stars are doing it (and they’re basically walking expert lessons in how to do it, too), so don’t let fear keep you from embracing the color combo in the coming weeks.