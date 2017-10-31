People Think Bella Hadid Dissed The Weeknd’s Breakup with This Petty Selfie

Bella Hadid‘s selfies usually consist of model-perfect angles, A-plus lighting, and killer glam. But for some fans, the 21-year-old model’s latest Instagram picture can be summed up in one word: petty.

On Monday—shortly after news broke that her ex, The Weeknd, and his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, called it quits after nearly 10 months of dating—Hadid posted a picturesque snapshot of her sipping a glass of red wine in Tuscany. The picture, which featured a gorgeous Tuscan backdrop, showed Hadid, dressed in a pin-strip skirt and button-up top, sitting in a chair with her lips pursed and her sunglasses tilted ever-so-slightly. “🖼💙🖼,” she captioned the photo.

Considering the selfie’s timing and Hadid’s cheeky smirk, fans immediately interpreted the photo as shade toward The Weeknd. To fully understand the significance of Hadid’s selfie, here’s a refresher on the Hadid-Weeknd-Gomez love triangle: In November 2016, Hadid and The Weeknd called it quits after roughly a year-and-a-half of dating. Three months later, The Weeknd was spotted making out with Gomez outside a restaurant. Then, after nearly 10 months of dating, Gomez and The Weeknd broke up, amid rumors that the “Fetish” singer rekindled things with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Given the déjà vu-nature of The Weeknd’s breakup, many fans considered Hadid’s selfie as a celebration of the “karma” that eventually found her ex-boyfriend. Here are a few comments praising Hadid for her petty behavior:

“Standing there just thinking how the weeknd is feeling after seeing those sel and justin pics together.”

“watching karma catching you like a queen drinking wine in Italy.”

“Watching karma do it’s thang like.”

“When karma finally arrives to those who hurt you’ face… #Queen”

“KEEP SIPPIN THAT TEA BOO YOU WON!”

However, it’s important to note that Hadid’s shade is based entirely on the speculation of fans. Neither she nor The Weeknd have publicly spoken out about his recent breakup. Still, if Hadid’s Tuscan selfie proves anything, it’s that she’s living her best life sipping red wine with no F-boys in sight.