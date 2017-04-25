The Throwback Staple Bella Hadid Is Bringing Back

Remember the bucket hat? You may have filed it away among other ’90s staples that are best left in the decade from whence they came, but not Bella Hadid. She was spotted rocking a bright red bucket hat—and matching lipstick—in New York City last night, and she was fully owning it.

Honestly, the last time we thought about bucket hats was somewhere around 1999, but that has never stopped Hadid from wearing something. (See: the denim boiler suit she also modeled on the streets over the weekend.) She can wear just about anything—and make it look chic.

We fully expect people to follow suit. But lest you believe Hadid singlehandedly came up with the concept of the bucket hat in 2017, think again. SSENSE is selling a $195 pink bucket hat by Sacai; J.Crew has a $39.50 reversible option on hand; and even Stella McCartney is in on the hat—though that version is for babies.

Will 2017 be the year of the bucket hat? Time will tell, but we bet we’ll see these around now that Hadid has dubbed them cool once more—especially if she wears one again.