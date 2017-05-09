StyleCaster
Bella Hadid Has the Best Breakup Advice Ever

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Bella Hadid has the best breakup advice ever. [Teen Vogue]

Did Forever21 rip off indie brand Valfré with this *very* similar phone case? (Yes.) [Fashionista]

Shay Mitchell thinks about Instagram a lot. [InStyle]

Will Katy Perry’s new album respond to Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood? [Elle]

Cactus is the next skin-care ingredient du jour. [Allure]

Why, Dove? Why? [Racked]

Here’s everything you should know about our hero Sally Yates. [Refinery29]

