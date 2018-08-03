We Want Every Single Part of Bella Hadid’s Latest Going-Out Outfit

If you’ve ever looked for an excuse to wear a blazer to a bar, Bella Hadid just gave it to you. OK, let’s be real, you’ve never looked for an excuse to wear a blazer to a bar. No one has. But after seeing Hadid’s latest ensemble, you’re gonna want to.

Last night, the 21-year-old model took to the streets of New York City in a going-out ensemble I could only dream of assembling: a red crop top, black high-waisted jeans, a leopard-print belt and a sleek black blazer. She topped her look off with a pair of statement earrings and some tiny sunglasses, because of course she did.

I’ll be honest: I’m a fashion editor, and even I have trouble coming up with night-out looks. I know I want my outfit to be cute enough to look good in photos, comfortable enough to wear all night long and edgy enough that I still feel like myself. Oh yeah, and I want to look sexy as hell.

The problem is—finding the right balance between these four elements is a serious challenge.

But Hadid did it. Her outfit is comfortable, cute, edgy and sexy all at once, and the key really lies in that damn blazer. Without it, her look is just a crop top, high-waisted jeans and some bangin’ accessories. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still cute, but it isn’t nearly as undeniably chic as the look she put together.

So the next time you find yourself doubting your Friday night outfit, do what Bella would do, and throw on a blazer. If she can wear it with a crop top, you can certainly wear it with your top of choice. Who knows? It might just be the je ne sais quoi your ensemble needed. And even if it’s not, you’re still the kind of person who’d consider wearing a blazer to a bar—and that’s pretty badass.