Bella Hadid Says Her Biggest Breakup Wasn’t With The Weeknd

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Bella Hadid talks about her biggest break up in the March issue of Teen Vogue, of which she’s on the cover. Oddly enough, it’s not with The Weeknd. [Teen Vogue]

The internet is freaking out over this Starbucks order. [Refinery29]

J.Crew cast a bunch of “regular” people—albeit insanely beautiful and genetically gifted regular people—in its fall 2017 presentation. [Fashionista]

Justin Bieber’s being petty about Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s new relationship. [Elle]

Solange is not pleased. Any ideas why? [Marie Claire]

In news that probably only matters to me, Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis are expecting their first child. [ESPN]

The history of the ruffle is oddly enthralling. I’m not even being sarcastic. [Racked]

Hate Sundays as much as we do? This is for you. [Man Repeller]