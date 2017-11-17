33 Bell Sleeve Tops That Bring Some Whimsy to Your Wardrobe

One of our favorite ways to start the morning off right—especially when it’s a workday—is to put together an outfit that we feel hella cool, stylish, and powerful in. Adding a little drama is one easy way to accomplish this, and bell sleeves are an easy, super-wearable way to bring a subtly dramatic flourish to your look.

Whether they’re featured on a crop top, a tricked-out chambray shirt, or a silk blouse, bell sleeves add movement, femininity, and whimsy to a practical part of our clothes we often don’t think much about.

Don’t think a sleeve can make that big of a statement? Wait until you see the inspo and shopping picks ahead.