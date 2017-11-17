StyleCaster
33 Bell Sleeve Tops That Bring Some Whimsy to Your Wardrobe

33 Bell Sleeve Tops That Bring Some Whimsy to Your Wardrobe

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Seasonal Outfit Ideas & Trends | Bell Sleeves Shopping Guide
Photo: Getty Images

One of our favorite ways to start the morning off right—especially when it’s a workday—is to put together an outfit that we feel hella cool, stylish, and powerful in. Adding a little drama is one easy way to accomplish this, and bell sleeves are an easy, super-wearable way to bring a subtly dramatic flourish to your look.

Whether they’re featured on a crop top, a tricked-out chambray shirt, or a silk blouse, bell sleeves add movement, femininity, and whimsy to a practical part of our clothes we often don’t think much about.

Don’t think a sleeve can make that big of a statement? Wait until you see the inspo and shopping picks ahead.

1 of 33
Bell Sleeves: Couturezilla

Couturezilla

Bell Sleeves: Nasty Gal Bell It Like It's Cropped Sweater

Nasty Gal Bell It Like It's Cropped Sweater, $50; at Nasty Gal

Bell Sleeves: It's Nkenge

It's Nkenge

Bell Sleeves: MISA Los Angeles Uma Top in Indigo

MISA Los Angeles Uma Top in Indigo, $229; at MISA Los Angeles

Bell Sleeves: Blue Moutain Belle

Blue Moutain Belle

Bell Sleeves: Rahi Cali Julier Ruffle Dress

Rahi Cali Julier Ruffle Dress, $162; at Rahi Cali

Bell Sleeves: Living After Midnite

Living After Midnite

Bell Sleeves: ASTARS Nashville Belle Dress

ASTARS Nashville Belle Dress, $129; at ASTARS

Bell Sleeves: Until the Very Trend

Until the Very Trend

Bell Sleeves: A'GACI Here to Stay Sweater Dress

A'GACI Here to Stay Sweater Dress, $37; at A'GACI

Bell Sleeves: Pretty Little Hustler

Pretty Little Hustler

Bell Sleeves: AS by DF Ines Suede Top

AS by DF Ines Suede Top, $275; at AS by DF

Bell Sleeves: In Thing

In Thing

Bell Sleeves: Valfre Debbie Crewneck

Valfre Debbie Crewneck, $40; at Valfre

Bell Sleeves: Living After Midnite

Living After Midnite

Bell Sleeves: Tobi Wildest Lovers Black Off Shoulder Bodysuit

Tobi Wildest Lovers Black Off Shoulder Bodysuit, $58; at Tobi

Bell Sleeves: C's Evolution of Style

C's Evolution of Style

Bell Sleeves: Tobi Spotless Mind Black Mesh Bodysuit

Tobi Spotless Mind Black Mesh Bodysuit, $58; at Tobi

Bell Sleeves: The Fashion Statement

The Fashion Statement

Bell Sleeves: Tobi Hang Loose Lilac Bell Sleeve Crop Top

Tobi Hang Loose Lilac Bell Sleeve Crop Top, $48; at Tobi

Bell Sleeves: Style Her Savvy

Style Her Savvy

Bell Sleeves: Modcloth Waffle Knit Top with Bell Sleeves

Modcloth Waffle Knit Top with Bell Sleeves, $35; at Modcloth

Bell Sleeves: The Finishing Touch

The Finishing Touch

Bell Sleeves: Express Tie Sleeve Split Back Cropped Sweater

Express Tie Sleeve Split Back Cropped Sweater, $60; at Express

Bell Sleeves: Sophisticaition

Sophisticaition

Bell Sleeves: Express Corset Waist Sweater Dress

Express Corset Waist Sweater Dress, $88; at Express

Bell Sleeves: Christyle

Christyle

Bell Sleeves: Yeezy Ripped Top

Yeezy Ripped Top, $50; at Lioness Fashion

Bell Sleeves: It's Nkenge

It's Nkenge

Bell Sleeves: Endless Summer Ava Dress

Endless Summer Ava Dress, $168; at Endless Summer

Bell Sleeves: Lady Mandala

Lady Mandala

Bell Sleeves: Endless Summer Abby Kimono Wrap

Endless Summer Abby Kimono Wrap, $148; at Endless Summer

Bell Sleeves: It's What's In

It's What's In

