The Rise of the Celebrity Belfie: 33 Scandalous Butt Selfies

The Rise of the Celebrity Belfie: 33 Scandalous Butt Selfies

by
The Rise of the Celebrity Belfie: 33 Scandalous Butt Selfies
33 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty

Among Emily Ratajkowski, Amber Rose, and the entire Kardashian clan, our Instagram feeds seem to be filled with a constant stream of belfies. Translation: racy selfies taken by celebrities showing off … their butts, proving once and for all that modesty on social media isn’t really a thing.

The belfie has almost become an art form, though we’re not sure it should be legal to call it that. The right lighting definitely plays into it; sultry poses are clearly practiced and perfected; and, it must be said, a certain amount of well-placed sand seems to really amp up the wow factor. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 33 of the most scandalous celebrity belfie photos to hit our feeds (so far!), so—enjoy this gift, from us to you.

1 of 33

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her sandy cheeks.

Photo: instagram / @emrata

Lottie Moss stares out into the sea in the Barbados.

Photo: instagram / @lottiemossxo

Blac Chyna emphasizes her assets in a sheer lace bodysuit.

Photo: instagram / @blacchyna

Kylie Jenner relaxes by the pool.

Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner

Ariel Winter boasted her booty while vacationing in Cabo.

Photo: instagram / @arielwinter

Kendall Jenner captioned this belfie "arts n' crafts."

Photo: instagram / @kendalljenner

Beyoncé flaunts the back of her fabulous dress.

Photo: instagram / @beyonce

Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid, casually "chillin" by the ocean.

Photo: instagram / @bellahadid

Gigi Hadid and Rachel Hilbert snapped this belfie as a part of their Victoria's Secret campaign.

Photo: instagram / @gigihadid

Rachel Hilbert also had to post a solo belfie.

Photo: instagram / @rachelhilbert

Jennifer Lopez captioned her belfie with the hashtags "#loveyourselffirst #feelingempowered #healthybodyhealthymind"

Photo: instagram / @jlo

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna pose alongside their matching cars.

Photo: instagram / @blacchyna

Amber Rose snapped this belfie at her annual SlutWalk.

Photo: instagram / @amberrose

Nicki Minaj wears stripes while showing off her booty.

Photo: instagram / @nickiminaj

Another classic from Nicki Minaj, from back in 2014.

Photo: instagram / @nickiminaj

It could be argued Rihanna blew up the #belfie phenomenon back in the day with this IG shot.

Photo: @badgalriri / Instagram

Lady Gaga bared her butt for her Do What U Want album cover.

Photo: @ladygaga / Twitter

Just laying in the sun, soaking up some rays. Well played, Sofía Vegara.

Photo: @sofiavergara / Twitter

Lea Michele showed off her super-toned derrière while vacationing in Mexico.

 

Photo: @msleamichele / Instagram

Proving to always be ahead of trend, Heidi Klum posted this photo to Instagram in 2013.

Photo: @heidiklum / Instagram

Kim Kardashian's bum sparked the belfie revolution.

Photo: @kimkardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian also posted this gem, with Blac Chyna as backup.

Photo: @kimkardashian / Instagram

Cheryl Cole showed off her … uh, tattoo.

 

Photo: @ladyccole / Instagram

Miley Cyrus joined in on the #belfie craze, because of course.

Photo: @mileycyrus / Instagram

And then there's Candice Swanepoel's racy bedroom snap.

Photo: @angelcandices / Instagram

Kendall Jenner got on the belfie trend in her Calvins.

Photo: @kendalljenner / Instagram

Khloé Kardashian couldn't resist a belfie either.

Photo: @khloekardashian / Instagram

Cara Delevingne captioned this photo “bottoms up."

 

Photo: @caradelevingne / Instagram

Nicki Minaj also posed poolside in this trifecta.

Photo: @nickiminaj / Instagram

Aubrey O'Day had to take a quick bathroom belfie.

 

Photo: @aubreyoday / Instagram

Chrissy Teigen, always with a sense of humor.

 

Photo: @chrissyteigen / Instagram

Pro surfer Anastasia Ashley even got into the game.

 

Photo: @anastasiaashley / Twitter

And, to round things out, a relatively buttoned-up belfie: Zendaya flashes her glittery behind at the Met Gala 2016.

Photo: instagram / @zendaya

