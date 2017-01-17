The Rise of the Celebrity Belfie: 33 Scandalous Butt Selfies

Among Emily Ratajkowski, Amber Rose, and the entire Kardashian clan, our Instagram feeds seem to be filled with a constant stream of belfies. Translation: racy selfies taken by celebrities showing off … their butts, proving once and for all that modesty on social media isn’t really a thing.
The belfie has almost become an art form, though we’re not sure it should be legal to call it that. The right lighting definitely plays into it; sultry poses are clearly practiced and perfected; and, it must be said, a certain amount of well-placed sand seems to really amp up the wow factor. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 33 of the most scandalous celebrity belfie photos to hit our feeds (so far!), so—enjoy this gift, from us to you.
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her sandy cheeks.
instagram / @emrata
Lottie Moss stares out into the sea in the Barbados.
instagram / @lottiemossxo
Blac Chyna emphasizes her assets in a sheer lace bodysuit.
instagram / @blacchyna
Kylie Jenner relaxes by the pool.
instagram / @kyliejenner
Ariel Winter boasted her booty while vacationing in Cabo.
instagram / @arielwinter
Kendall Jenner captioned this belfie "arts n' crafts."
instagram / @kendalljenner
Beyoncé flaunts the back of her fabulous dress.
instagram / @beyonce
Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid, casually "chillin" by the ocean.
instagram / @bellahadid
Gigi Hadid and Rachel Hilbert snapped this belfie as a part of their Victoria's Secret campaign.
instagram / @gigihadid
Rachel Hilbert also had to post a solo belfie.
instagram / @rachelhilbert
Jennifer Lopez captioned her belfie with the hashtags "#loveyourselffirst #feelingempowered #healthybodyhealthymind"
instagram / @jlo
Amber Rose and Blac Chyna pose alongside their matching cars.
instagram / @blacchyna
Amber Rose snapped this belfie at her annual SlutWalk.
instagram / @amberrose
Nicki Minaj wears stripes while showing off her booty.
instagram / @nickiminaj
Another classic from Nicki Minaj, from back in 2014.
instagram / @nickiminaj
It could be argued Rihanna blew up the #belfie phenomenon back in the day with this IG shot.
@badgalriri / Instagram
Lady Gaga bared her butt for her Do What U Want album cover.
@ladygaga / Twitter
Just laying in the sun, soaking up some rays. Well played, Sofía Vegara.
@sofiavergara / Twitter
Lea Michele showed off her super-toned derrière while vacationing in Mexico.
@msleamichele / Instagram
Proving to always be ahead of trend, Heidi Klum posted this photo to Instagram in 2013.
@heidiklum / Instagram
Kim Kardashian's bum sparked the belfie revolution.
@kimkardashian / Instagram
Kim Kardashian also posted this gem, with Blac Chyna as backup.
@kimkardashian / Instagram
Cheryl Cole showed off her … uh, tattoo.
@ladyccole / Instagram
Miley Cyrus joined in on the #belfie craze, because of course.
@mileycyrus / Instagram
And then there's Candice Swanepoel's racy bedroom snap.
@angelcandices / Instagram
Kendall Jenner got on the belfie trend in her Calvins.
@kendalljenner / Instagram
Khloé Kardashian couldn't resist a belfie either.
@khloekardashian / Instagram
Cara Delevingne captioned this photo “bottoms up."
@caradelevingne / Instagram
Nicki Minaj also posed poolside in this trifecta.
@nickiminaj / Instagram
Aubrey O'Day had to take a quick bathroom belfie.
@aubreyoday / Instagram
Chrissy Teigen, always with a sense of humor.
@chrissyteigen / Instagram
Pro surfer Anastasia Ashley even got into the game.
@anastasiaashley / Twitter
And, to round things out, a relatively buttoned-up belfie: Zendaya flashes her glittery behind at the Met Gala 2016.
instagram / @zendaya