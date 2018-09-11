The Beauty Woe That ‘Really Affects’ Zoe Kravitz’s Mood and Confidence

YSL Beauty brand ambassador Zoe Kravitz has around-the-clock access to top-notch makeup. But like us, even she goes into panic mode when a surprise breakout can’t be covered up by the finest of designer cosmetics. While celebrating her latest gig–face of the brand’s Black Opium fragrance–she delved into all things hair and skin, revealing not only her go-to YSL staple, but why she takes her regimen so seriously, too.

“Everything else is important, but the most important thing is for skin to look dewy and even,” she told Refinery29 after saying Touche Éclat is the one product she never leaves home without. It’s long been considered a cult favorite, due to its user-friendly pen applicator and ability to be used in a multitude of ways; from highlighting cheekbones to decreasing the appearance of blemishes and providing overall glow to the face.

“I like that it’s really sheer. It’s more about balancing things out and brightening things up, as opposed to actually covering. If you slept at someone’s house and woke up in the morning, that’s [the product] you’d want.”

At the same time, she still swears by a strict skin care routine, which started from a young age, thanks to her stunning mother Lisa Bonet. “My mother definitely instilled that in me quite early, like [she] wouldn’t let me go to sleep without washing my face,” she said. And though she keeps relatively smart skin habits, the occasional pimple still gets the best of her.

“I get bummed when my skin breaks out. It really affects my mood and my confidence. Obviously it happens to everyone and it’s fine, but I really try to keep it under control. If I have a pimple and I know I have a shoot coming, I start to panic.”

We’re sure Kravitz keeps a spot treatment handy, but more than anything, we’re ecstatic to know her acne struggles aren’t too far off from ours.