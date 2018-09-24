Zendaya’s Epic, Waist-Length Braid Will Make You Want Extensions

Why simply waltz into a red carpet premiere when you can swing an epic braid back and forth instead? That’s exactly what Zendaya did this past weekend as she stepped out to celebrate her latest film project, the animated feature Smallfoot.

As one of Hollywood’s most noteworthy beauty chameleons, we’re never not paying attention to what hair and makeup choices she makes and honestly, she rarely misses the mark. This time was no exception. While her summery frock is busily-printed and definitely head-turning, we love that she juxtaposed it with a toned-down, but equally stunning beauty look.

And the best part of it is a slicked-back, waist-length braid that we can’t stop staring at. It’s no secret that celebs love the dramatic effect of ultra-long locks, and while a braid seems to be a relatively basic style, only someone as trend-setting as Zendaya could make it look updated and fresh.

If ever you needed inspo to experiment with extensions this fall, we’d say this is it. And in the meantime, here are some other celebrity braided looks we’re still dying to try.