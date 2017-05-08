Uh, Zendaya Just Got Majorly Short Hair, and We’re Obsessed

In case you missed it, last night was the MTV Movie & TV Awards, or as far as we’re concerned, a night of insanely cool beauty looks, like Amandla Stenberg’s bold, denim-blue lipstick and Cara Delevingne’s scalp tattoo. And as we tried to decide which look we loved the most, Zendaya waltzed down the red carpet with newly short, cropped hair, leading us to promptly take a picture of the voluminous, curly bob, so we would have something to show our hairstylist this morning at our emergency hair appointment.

Zendaya’s hair is basically a mix of all of our favorite things at once, including a very early aught’s Jennifer Lopez and Drew Barrymore, which proves that history does, in fact, repeat itself in the world of beauty. Of course, there’s a good chance that Zendaya’s new hair is actually the result of a wig, since wigs are so freaking realistic these days (looking at you, Kylie Jenner and your weekly hair changes), but we don’t really care. We just know that we want it for ourselves, and that the 20-year-old can pull off pretty much any hair look, as very much evidenced by her supremely long, teased-out curls at last week’s Met Gala.

Based on the number of bobbed hair cuts we’re seeing lately, we’re pretty certain this is *the* major hair trend to have in 2017. So if you’re looking to copy this short style, either run out to your nearest wig shop or just take this picture of Zendaya with you to your next hair appointment and promptly beg your stylist to recreate the look on you for real. We’re already doing it.