Zendaya Posted a Flawless Makeup-Free Selfie and We’re Feeling Inspired

It may not seem like a big deal for a 21-year-old to post a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, but when you have 50.1 million followers and are named Zendaya, it is. The “Greatest Showman” actress is constantly strutting down red carpets and posing for cameras, so to go bare-faced is not only beneficial for her skin, but a reminder for women everywhere to revel in their beauty sans-makeup, too.

And boy, does Zendaya have a lot to revel in. She showed off her natural beauty, like idyllic combed brows, radiant skin and plump lips, in an Instagram post yesterday.

We’re not the only ones fawning over her natural beauty. Some of the comments below the photo included:

Zendaya? A goddess? It’s more likely than you think

Natural beauty your such an inspiration to me I love you so much💓💓💓

Wow imagine being this beautful

Your are such a great person, spreading that girls don’t need make up❤❤🔥 i love you!

It’s no surprise Zendaya is feeling herself without makeup and inspiring others to do the same. In 2015, when a photographer asked if she had anything to say to the “insecure women out there,” and girls who are feeling “ugly and stuff,” she preached the truth. “Nobody’s ugly. That doesn’t exist,” she quipped. “I say take the time to get to know who you are. Take the time to love yourself, and everything will be alright.”

Keep loving yourself, Zendaya, because we sure do.