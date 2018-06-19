How Zendaya’s Hairstylist Uses Heat Protectant Spray to Revive Hair Texture

All eyes were on Zendaya last night at the MTV Movie and TV Awards—or should we say, Zendaya’s hair.

“The Greatest Showman” actress wore a striking, sculptural brown leather dress on the red carpet, and paired it with elegant (albeit enormous) gold disc earrings. But only true beauty connoisseurs know that her subtle, wet-looking hairstyle is what really stole the show.

To achieve the balancing act of a natural and textured, yet sleek and sophisticated look, you might imagine Zendaya’s hair was weighed down by a variety of hairsprays, gels, and mousses. But the star’s celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen relied on just one product: heat protectant spray.

According to the beauty guru, the spray, which she uses as leave-in conditioner, does much more than just protect your strands from heat damage. It also adds extra moisture, rejuvenates natural curls, battles frizz, and boosts shine.

“Pro tip: This also works as a light, leave-in conditioner, so [it] was great to revive some of the curl in her hair and boost shine,” Stephen told E! News.

Perhaps the best part of this hairstyle is that it’s appropriate for any occasion. It certainly looks gorgeous on the red carpet, but it’s also perfect for a trip to the beach or pool, a day at the office, or just a fun weekend in your city! Check out the slideshow below to shop the new summer products you need in your beauty closet, so you can achieve the perfect not-trying-but-trying look—just like Zendaya.