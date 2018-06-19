How Zendaya’s Hairstylist Uses Heat Protectant Spray to Revive Hair Texture

All eyes were on Zendaya last night at the MTV Movie and TV Awards—or should we say, Zendaya’s hair.
“The Greatest Showman” actress wore a striking, sculptural brown leather dress on the red carpet, and paired it with elegant (albeit enormous) gold disc earrings. But only true beauty connoisseurs know that her subtle, wet-looking hairstyle is what really stole the show.
To achieve the balancing act of a natural and textured, yet sleek and sophisticated look, you might imagine Zendaya’s hair was weighed down by a variety of hairsprays, gels, and mousses. But the star’s celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen relied on just one product: heat protectant spray.
According to the beauty guru, the spray, which she uses as leave-in conditioner, does much more than just protect your strands from heat damage. It also adds extra moisture, rejuvenates natural curls, battles frizz, and boosts shine.
“Pro tip: This also works as a light, leave-in conditioner, so [it] was great to revive some of the curl in her hair and boost shine,” Stephen told E! News.
Perhaps the best part of this hairstyle is that it’s appropriate for any occasion. It certainly looks gorgeous on the red carpet, but it’s also perfect for a trip to the beach or pool, a day at the office, or just a fun weekend in your city! Check out the slideshow below to shop the new summer products you need in your beauty closet, so you can achieve the perfect not-trying-but-trying look—just like Zendaya.
Drybar Mai Tai Spritzer Sea Salt Spray
Made with natural sea salt, algae, and aloe, this texturizing spray adds texture without depleting your hair's moisture levels.
$25 at Drybar
Herbivore Botanicals Sea Mist Coconut + Sea Salt Beach Wave Hair Mist
Sea salt combined with coconut oil make this an ideal texturizer that can be used on the hair to add volume and on the skin for hydration.
$20 at Herbivore Botanicals
Ouidad Wave Create Sea Spray
This texturizer is enhanced with natural seawater, seawater crystals, plant-derived humectants, and algae to nourish curls as they form.
$26 at Sephora
Rahua Enchanted Island Salt Spray
Prepare to fall in love with the passion fruit scent of this pink sea salt spray that provides a light hold as it creates texture on flat hair.
$32 at Rahua
Bumble and bumble Surf Infusion
This salt spray is also infused with coconut and mango seed oil and UV inhibitors, so you get sun protection and the beach waves of your dreams.
$29 at Bumble and bumble
Captain Blankenship Golden Waves Sea Salt Shimmer Spray
The natural gold mica in this spray adds a slight shimmer to your hair as it's coated in sea salts for texture, and there's a bevy of essential oils for moisture.
$28 at Captain Blankenship
Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Soft Waves Tropical Banana Sea Salt Spray
Alcohol-free and aloe-infused, this sea salt spray delivers texture with a glossy finish.
$4.84 at Target
The Soil & the Sea Sea Salt Texturizing Spray
Hand-harvested sea salt and Japanese saltwater provide calcium and minerals to strengthen hair, while botanical extracts deliver antioxidants for repairing and preventing sun damage.
$16 at The Soil & The Sea
Tarte Mermaid Waves Salt Spray
A vegan option loaded with sea salt for getting beach waves and curls without the crunch.
$22 at tarte
Amika Un.Done Volume and Matte Texture Spray
This salt-free texturizer utilizes rice starch instead to absorb oil, while adding volume.
$25 at Amika
Klorane Sun Protection Protective Oil with Ylang-Ylang Wax
This nourishing oil uses ylang ylang wax to protect the hair strands, keratin to repair damage, and shea butter for nourishment.
$18 at Klorane
Ouai Wave Spray
The rice protein in this award-winning spray creates the same type of hold as a sea salt spray.
$26 at Ouai
Verb Sea Spray
The smoothing moisturizers complement the texturizing properties of sea salt by keeping the hair strands nourished as they take a new shape.
$16 at Verb
Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil
This lightweight water-resistant mist is infused with UVA/UVB filters that protect the hair from sun fatigue and dryness.
$29 at Aveda
Taliah Waajid Protective Styles Intense Moisture Bamboo & Coconut Milk Leave-In Conditioner
Spray this leave-in all over textured strands to detangle and keep hair moisturized as you sit under the sun.
$10.99 at Taliah Waajid
