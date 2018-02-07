The Household Item Zendaya’s Hairstylist Uses to Make Red Carpet Looks Last

As far as I’m concerned, Zendaya is a goddess who can do no wrong in the beauty department. We know she’s more than capable of applying her own red carpet makeup and creating incredibly easy hair tutorials, but we’d be remiss to ignore the crew responsible for making sure she’s always ready for a photo op.

Jennifer Yepez is a part of that talented glam squad. In addition to working with the 21-year-old phenom, she also counts Salma Hayek, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski as clients. And in a recent interview with E! Online, she shared a handful of hacks that are actually useful and hardly typical. For instance, whenever she wants to be doubly sure that a style will last, she uses cardboard. Yes, you read that right.

“Cut out cardboard and pin the hair to it so that when you go to blow the hair out, the hair stays in shape,” she said. “It can be a triangle, rectangle or whatever shape you want to make the hair move. This is one of the great tips I learned from Luigi Murenu.”

Yepez loves creating even more “grit” by prepping her clients’ hair with protectant spray, like the Kératase L’incroyable Blowdry Lotion, and volumizing spray, like Kérastase V.I.P. , especially when she’s short on time.

“Sometimes the look you need to create takes two hours, but you only have 30 min to finish the look,” she said. “When this happens, you have to choose what the necessary steps are and what steps can you leave out, all while still getting the same outcome.”

Hopefully we don’t look too crazy trying to attempt the cardboard trick. Fingers crossed!