The Unconventional Product Zendaya Uses for Natural-Looking Coverage

There’s no question that Zendaya‘s natural makeup game is one of the best in the biz. In fact, the 20-year-old actress’s natural look is often so good that it frequently has us wondering if her flawless skin is the work of a miracle foundation or godly genetics.

Like the real AF celebrity she is, the Disney Channel star shut down that speculation in a post on her website, where she revealed that her “natural” look is actually a result of “caked” on makeup . (Gotta love the girl’s honesty.)

“Every time I hit the red carpet it doesn’t look like I’m wearing a lot of makeup, but trust and believe honey, it’s caked!” she wrote.

So then how does Zendaya acquire her “no-makeup” makeup look? Well, it’s actually quite simple. Before dabbing eyeshadow on her eyelids, the Marvel star mixes a pinch into her foundation to get her sought-after dewy glow.

Baby face... @covergirl (side note...I did not do my hair at all😂)

And if you’re looking to try out Zendaya’s hack, you won’t break bank either. The two products Zendaya uses—CoverGirl’s Queen Collection CC Cream ($8) and the brand’s Katy Kat Pearl Shadow + Highlighter ($7)—can be found at ay old drugstore. Together, the products add up to a cool $15—not too shabby of a price to look like Zendaya, if you ask us.