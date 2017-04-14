Zendaya Dyed Her Mom’s Hair Pastel—and It Looks Insanely Good

Zendaya is a millennial multi-hyphenate: she can act, she can sing, she can dance, she can design amazing clothes. She’s an expert Instagrammer, which is considered an actual talent these days, for better or worse. But we had no idea that she’s also a seriously talented hairstylist and colorist. She tweeted a triptych of pics of her mom’s new hair—styled by Daya herself—and now our minds are blown.

“Just did a light color and style on my mommy…I mean….I could open up a salon at this point💗💜,” Zendaya tweeted, tagging her mom, Claire Stoerme.

She actually could. Stoerme’s hair looks absolutely fantastic, and we’d let Zendaya do our hair any day of the week (and twice on Sunday). But apparently this isn’t the first time Zendaya has struck in a similar manner. There was the time she did her neice’s hair, to great effect; the time she did her mom’s makeup for Valentine’s Day; and the list goes on.

Clearly, Zendaya is magic, and we’re beyond impressed with her (many, many, many) skills. You can swing by the STYLECASTER offices and do our hair anytime, Z!