Zendaya’s New Curly Hair Tutorial Includes This $16 Gel

Zendaya is the beauty expert we never knew we needed. Although her glam squad is legendary on its own, the 21-year-old has revealed time and time again that she sometimes does her own makeup for the red carpet. And those skills have certainly paid off in the form of a Covergirl contract and plenty of flawless, well-lit selfies.

#beatbymeeeeeeee @luxurylaw @hair4kicks A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Apr 1, 2016 at 3:18pm PDT

So it comes as no surprise that the “Spider-man: Homecoming” star is also a hair care pro. Last week, she uploaded a step-by-step YouTube tutorial detailing her curly hair routine and besides the fact that it’s only five steps, just one very affordable product is required to pull off the entire look. We couldn’t think of better news after a strenuous Black Friday and Cyber Monday spending spree.

“This basically helps to define the curls or the waves…without making it crunchy,” said Zendaya while applying a dollop of Miss Jessie’s MultiCultural Styling Gel to her hair. The black-owned product is a staple on our shopping list for many reasons, but the $16 price tag is what keeps us (and Zendaya) coming back for more. Why else would she call it her “special juice?”

If you haven’t already jumped off the couch and to your nearest Target, Zendaya rounds out the tutorial by drying her wet hair with a microfiber cloth and using a diffuser to add definition. The results are picture-perfect, but what else did you expect? Watch the entire how-to above and take notes.