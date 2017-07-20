Zendaya’s Beauty Evolution Since 2010 is Crazy-Good

True or false? Zendaya has had 25 epic hair changes since 2010. Welp, considering most of us can count our hair colors and cuts on one hand (unless you low-key went through an emo phase like us and dyed your hair every color in the rainbow), you probs laughed and guessed false. And last week, we definitely would have been right there with you, but we just realized that the 20-year-old badass has literally had more hair changes than she’s had years alive.

Yep, really. After combing through Zendaya’s entire history of red-carpet appearances, we discovered two things: Not only has Zendaya experimented with basically every hairstyle known to man (we’re talking choppy bangs, wavy bobs, and blonde pixies), but her makeup is consistently insanely inspo-worthy. Whether she’s wearing a heavy, bold-ass smokey eye with a nude lip, or just a classic cat eye, Zendaya has a way of bring her A-game to every red carpet she steps foot on. And to prove it to you, we pulled images of *all* of Zendaya’s hair and makeup moments, beginning with her Disney Channel days in 2010 and ending in 2017. Click through for one of our favorite beauty transformations yet.