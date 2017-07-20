Zendaya’s Beauty Evolution Since 2010 is Crazy-Good

StyleCaster
Photo: Getty Images

True or false? Zendaya has had 25 epic hair changes since 2010. Welp, considering most of us can count our hair colors and cuts on one hand (unless you low-key went through an emo phase like us and dyed your hair every color in the rainbow), you probs laughed and guessed false. And last week, we definitely would have been right there with you, but we just realized that the 20-year-old badass has literally had more hair changes than she’s had years alive.

Yep, really. After combing through Zendaya’s entire history of red-carpet appearances, we discovered two things: Not only has Zendaya experimented with basically every hairstyle known to man (we’re talking choppy bangs, wavy bobs, and blonde pixies), but her makeup is consistently insanely inspo-worthy. Whether she’s wearing a heavy, bold-ass smokey eye with a nude lip, or just a classic cat eye, Zendaya has a way of bring her A-game to every red carpet she steps foot on. And to prove it to you, we pulled images of *all* of Zendaya’s hair and makeup moments, beginning with her Disney Channel days in 2010 and ending in 2017. Click through for one of our favorite beauty transformations yet.

 

1 of 25
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-Screening of Disney's
August 2010

At the screening of Disney’s "Tinker Bell And The Great Fairy Rescue"

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-L.A. Kings Holiday Ice Benefit For Starlight Children's Foundation
December 2010

At the L.A. Kings Holiday Ice Benefit For Starlight Children’s Foundation

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-2011 Disney Kids and Family Upfront
March 2011

At the Disney Kids & Family Upfront

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-
October 2011

At the "Real Steel" Los Angeles Premiere

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-Teen Vogue's 10th Anniversary Annual Young Hollywood Party
September 2012

At Teen Vogue’s 10th Anniversary Annual Young Hollywood Party

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-40th American Music Awards
November 2012

At the 40th American Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-"Safe Have" Los Angeles Premiere
February 2013

At the "Safe Haven" Los Angeles Premiere

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-"Dancing With The Stars" 300th Episode
May 2013

At the "Dancing With The Stars" 300th Episode Red Carpet Event

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-10th Annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball
November 2013

At the 10th Annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-2013 American Music Awards
November 2013

At the 2013 American Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kid's Choice Awards
March 2014

At Nickelodeon’s 27th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-2014 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards
August 2014

At the 2014 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-2014 American Music Awards
November 2014

At the 2014 American Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-87th Annual Academy Awards
February 2015

At the 87th Academy Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-2015 Radio Disney Music Awards
April 2015

At the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-2015 BET Awards
June 2015

At the 2015 BET Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"
December 2015

At the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-Art of Elysium's 9th Annual Heaven Gala
January 2016

At the Art of Elysium’s 9th Annual Heaven Gal

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-Daya by Zendaya Shoe Collection
January 2016

At the Zendaya and Law Roach Present Daya By Zendaya Shoe Collection

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-58th Grammy Awards
February 2016

At the 58th Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-iHeartRadio Music Awards
April 2016

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-2016 Met Gala
May 2016

At the 2016 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-30th FN Achievement Awards
November 2016

At the 30th FN Achievement Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-2017 Met Gala
May 2017

At the 2017 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Zendaya-2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
May 2017

At the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Photo: Getty Images

