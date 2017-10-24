Zendaya’s Afro Wins the InStyle Awards Red Carpet

Last night, Los Angeles’ Getty Center housed a slew of fashion forward celebrities for the annual InStyle Awards, but none made a bigger statement than Zendaya.

The 21-year-old stepped onto the red carpet in a multi-colored, tiered Schiaparelli gown and Casadei heels, but we’re hardly paying attention to her designer threads.

What really stopped us in our tracks was her voluminous afro, which would undoubtedly make Pam Grier (aka Foxy Brown) proud. The 21-year-old is Hollywood’s fiercest hair chameleon, having manipulated her hair into more styles than we can count; wigs included.

Inside, after being introduced by her trusty stylist Law Roach (above), Zendaya explained why she chooses to embrace textured hairstyles, like the one atop her head.

“What we’ve created with fashion goes beyond just clothes and hair and makeup. We’ve created a platform to show different types of beauty,” she shared while accepting the Style Star Award.

“We should stop living by the definitions that other people give us and live our own. That’s what fashion has allowed me to do.”

If you can believe it, this is just one of many looks the “Spider-man: Homecoming” star has already worn in 2017. Just last week, she sported a throwback, beehive-inspired hairstyle to the H&M x ERDEM runway show.

We don’t use the word “icon” lightly, but if this year has taught us anything, it’s that Zendaya is well on her way to becoming a beauty and fashion star for the ages.