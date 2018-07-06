StyleCaster
These Redditors Just Gathered the Best Beauty YouTuber Hacks in One Thread

These Redditors Just Gathered the Best Beauty YouTuber Hacks in One Thread

These Redditors Just Gathered the Best Beauty YouTuber Hacks in One Thread
Photo: ImaxTree

There’s a lot to be learned on the internet. From scouring WebMD when you have the slightest of coughs to finding out the best summer rosé, it can all be done in a few clicks. That’s pretty nice when you’re trying to find out how to apply false eyelashes for the first time or how to make your teeth look whiter using only lipstick.

But even with the numerous articles out there, the number one place to find beauty tricks, in our opinion, is YouTube. However, the video platform is expansive AF— 88 billion beauty videos are viewed a year— which means we can’t just click and scroll until we find the info we need. Instead, we have to watch 20 minutes of tutorial to discover the trick, and that doesn’t always work when we have places to be.

Lucky for us, other beauty YouTube-obsessed people have made a list of the best hacks out there. On the aptly named Reddit site Beauty Guru Chatter, someone started a thread of the best hacks learned from Beauty YouTubers and the list has blown up.

Check out the original posting’s hack and the next top three we’ll be implementing into our beauty routines below. But don’t miss out on reading the full list for yourself because it’s too good to pass up.

The OG: Minimizing Pores

beauty blogger2 These Redditors Just Gathered the Best Beauty YouTuber Hacks in One Thread

Reddit Beauty Guru Chatter

Mix Your Foundation and Setting Spray

beauty blogger1 These Redditors Just Gathered the Best Beauty YouTuber Hacks in One Thread

Reddit Beauty Guru Chatter

Have a Light Hand and Use a Bigger Brush

blogger These Redditors Just Gathered the Best Beauty YouTuber Hacks in One Thread

Reddit Beauty Guru Chatter

Fill in Brows Before Tweezing

blogger4 These Redditors Just Gathered the Best Beauty YouTuber Hacks in One Thread

Reddit Beauty Guru Chatter

