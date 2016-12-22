With a boatload of different beauty box subscriptions out there — and new ones being released what feels like everyday — it’s tough to decide which one is the best deal for you.
Whether you’re looking for mascara, BB cream, nail polish, or even natural brands, we did the research on nine of the best beauty boxes to help you narrow down to the one that has your name written all over it.
Which Beauty Subscription Box is Right for You?
We'll help you find the best beauty subscription box for you.
Which Beauty Subscription Box is Right for You?
Birchbox
How Much?: $10 a month
Sample Brands: Bliss, Deborah Lippmann, Amika, Caudalie
How It Works: Birchbox arrives at your door filled with about five deluxe beauty and lifestyle samples based on the answers you provide in an online questionnaire. If you fall in love with something, you can purchase the full-sized product from the Birchbox site and receive reward points toward discounts on future purchases.
Which Beauty Subscription Box is Right for You?
Glossybox
How Much?: $21 a month
Sample Brands: Butter London, Alterna, Fresh, Burberry Beauty
How It Works: If you're interested in samples from high-end beauty brands, then Glossybox is for you. The service delivers five travel-sized luxury beauty products based on your bespoke beauty profile, all packed in a chic, reusable box.
Which Beauty Subscription Box is Right for You?
Julep Maven
How Much?: $19.99
How It Works: The subscription of choice for nail polish addicts, the Julep Maven box comes filled with new nail polish colors from the brand, plus other beauty products selected based on your style profile. We love the flexibility with this one: The company emails you on the 20th of every month with a preview of next month’s box, so you can choose to ship or skip. You can even try a different box or redirect your box to a friend.
Which Beauty Subscription Box is Right for You?
Beauty Bar Sample Society
How Much?: $15 a month
Sample Brands: Dr. Dennis Gross, Fekkai, Anastasia Beverly Hills, L'Occitane
How It Works: BeautyBar.com has partnered with Allure to give you Beauty Bar Sample Society, a subscription box and discount shopping experience in one. Each month, five deluxe-sized samples are delivered to your door, along with a $15 monthly gift code to use toward a $50 BeautyBar.com purchase (as long as one of your purchases include a brand that you’ve sampled that month). Your goodies also come with an mini-magazine curated by Allure beauty editors.
Which Beauty Subscription Box is Right for You?
Ipsy myglam Makeup Bags
How Much?: $10 a month
Sample Brands: Smashbox, Too Faced, St. Tropez, NYX
How It Works: When you subscribe to Ipsy, not only do you get four to five deluxe beauty samples, but they also come in a chic, collectible makeup bag. Everything is personalized based on your answers to the Ipsy beauty quiz.
Which Beauty Subscription Box is Right for You?
Beauty Fix
How Much?: $24.95 a month
Sample Brands: Perricone MD, Dermalogica, Jane Iredale
How It Works: Beauty Fix may be the one of the most expensive beauty subscriptions, but you definitely get the most bang for your buck. You choose eight picks from a lineup of 60 deluxe samples and full size products, plus you get a makeup case to stash your goods.
Which Beauty Subscription Box is Right for You?
Beauty Box 5
How Much?: $12 a month
Sample Brands: GLAMGLOW, Juice Beauty, Dove, Clean & Clear
How It Works: Beauty Box 5 lets you sample products from luxury, drugstore, and vegan-friendly brands. each month, you get a box of deluxe samples and at least one full-sized product (which will practically pay for itself). All you need to do is specify your personality and concerns and they will choose the products that fit you best.
Which Beauty Subscription Box is Right for You?
Goodebox
How Much?: $16 per shipment (choose monthly or bi-monthly)
Sample Brands: Pacifica, Juice Beauty, Josie Maran, Tata Harper
How It Works: If your biggest concern is finding healthy, eco-friendly beauty products, then Goodebox is your best bet. Members get to sample up to seven trial-sized beauty products (and occasional wellness products and supplements) from brands that make an effort to minimize their environmental impact and offer more sustainable products. Goodebox also asks you to fill out a beauty profile so they can send you the perfect products for you skin type and special concerns.