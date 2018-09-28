Proof That Yellow Makeup Looks Amazing Against Brown Skin

There’s just something inexplicably beautiful about the juxtaposition of bright light makeup against rich, brown skin. Whether it’s lips painted in fuchsia lipstick, eyelids doused with glitter shadow or cheekbones accented with high-shine highlighter, time (and plenty of social media evidence) has taught us that there are plenty of ways to show the contrasting beauty of lighter makeup and dark skin.

However, no color provides a better payoff than yellow. Not only is it the color of optimism, this sunny shade is an ideal eye-opener when applied to the lash lines and an unlikely complexion-warmer when rubbed into the cheeks. If you’ve been wanting to stand out in the hue du jour but weren’t sure where to start ahead are a few different ways to wear it and some products to try, too.