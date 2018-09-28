Proof That Yellow Makeup Looks Amazing Against Brown Skin

There’s just something inexplicably beautiful about the juxtaposition of bright light makeup against rich, brown skin. Whether it’s lips painted in fuchsia lipstick, eyelids doused with glitter shadow or cheekbones accented with high-shine highlighter, time (and plenty of social media evidence) has taught us that there are plenty of ways to show the contrasting beauty of lighter makeup and dark skin.
However, no color provides a better payoff than yellow. Not only is it the color of optimism, this sunny shade is an ideal eye-opener when applied to the lash lines and an unlikely complexion-warmer when rubbed into the cheeks. If you’ve been wanting to stand out in the hue du jour but weren’t sure where to start ahead are a few different ways to wear it and some products to try, too.
Pair with Complementary Colors
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Christian Louboutin Khol Œil Velours Velvet Eye Definer in Hot Chick
Photo:
Christian Louboutin
Color-Block Your Lids
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Jane Iredale Smooth Affair for Eyes in Lemon
Photo:
jane iredale
Blend Out From the Lash Line
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Colourpop Yes, Please! Pressed Powder Shadow Palette
Photo:
Colourpop
Stick to the Inner Corners
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for DCP.
Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in Stargazer
Photo:
Urban Decay
Brighten the Lower Lash Line
Photo:
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images.
NYX Vivid Brights Crème Color in Light Show
Photo:
NYX
Smokey Eye Effect
Photo:
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET.
Juvia's Place the Zulu Eyeshadow Palette
Photo:
Juvia's Place
Shimmery Lids
Photo:
Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter in Mimosa Sunrise/Sangria Sunset
Photo:
Fenty Beauty
A Sheer Wash of Color
Photo:
Don Arnold/WireImage.
Morphe Eyeshadow in Sunflower
Photo:
Morphe
Shimmer on the Top, Inner Lids
Photo:
xelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Too Faced Twinkle Twinkle Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow in Lemon Zest
Photo:
Too Faced Cosmetics
'No Makeup' Makeup
Photo:
Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic.
BH COSMETICS Take Me Back to Brazil: Rio Edition — 35 Color Shadow Palette
Photo:
BH COSMETICS
Blended with Black
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Singles in Gold Bar
Photo:
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Thick Lines
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Palladio Eyeliner Pencil in Golden Yellow
Photo:
Palladio Beauty
Shimmered and Bejeweled
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Tarte Limited-Edition Clay Pot Waterproof Shadow Liner in Goldilocks
Photo:
tarte cosmetics
Classic Cat-Eye
Photo:
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter.
Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner in Matte Yellow
Photo:
Dior