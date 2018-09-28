StyleCaster
Share

Proof That Yellow Makeup Looks Amazing Against Brown Skin

What's hot
StyleCaster

Proof That Yellow Makeup Looks Amazing Against Brown Skin

by
1 Shares
Proof That Yellow Makeup Looks Amazing Against Brown Skin
28 Start slideshow
Photo: Imaxtree. Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter. Design: Allison Kahler.

There’s just something inexplicably beautiful about the juxtaposition of bright light makeup against rich, brown skin. Whether it’s lips painted in fuchsia lipstick, eyelids doused with glitter shadow or cheekbones accented with high-shine highlighter, time (and plenty of social media evidence) has taught us that there are plenty of ways to show the contrasting beauty of lighter makeup and dark skin.

MORE: 11 Celebrity Examples of Expertly Applied Monochromatic Makeup

However, no color provides a better payoff than yellow. Not only is it the color of optimism, this sunny shade is an ideal eye-opener when applied to the lash lines and an unlikely complexion-warmer when rubbed into the cheeks. If you’ve been wanting to stand out in the hue du jour but weren’t sure where to start ahead are a few different ways to wear it and some products to try, too.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 28
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Pair With Complimentary Colors
Pair with Complementary Colors
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Christian Louboutin Khol Œil Velours Velvet Eye Definer in Yellow
Christian Louboutin Khol Œil Velours Velvet Eye Definer in Hot Chick

$40 at Christian Louboutin

Photo: Christian Louboutin
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Color-Block Your Lids
Color-Block Your Lids
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | jane iredale Smooth Affair™ for Eyes in Lemon
Jane Iredale Smooth Affair for Eyes in Lemon

$32 at Jane Iredale

Photo: jane iredale
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Blend Out From the Lash Line
Blend Out From the Lash Line
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Colourpop Yes Please! Pressed Powder Shadow Palette
Colourpop Yes, Please! Pressed Powder Shadow Palette

$16 at Colourpop

Photo: Colourpop
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Stick to the Inner Corners
Stick to the Inner Corners

 

 

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for DCP.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in Stargazer
Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in Stargazer

$22 at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Brighten the Lower Lash Line
Brighten the Lower Lash Line

 

 

Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | NYX Vivid Brights Crème Color in Light Show
NYX Vivid Brights Crème Color in Light Show

$10 at NYX 

Photo: NYX
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Smoky Eye Effect
Smokey Eye Effect

 

 

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Juvia's Place The Zulu Eyeshadow Palette
Juvia's Place the Zulu Eyeshadow Palette

$20 at Ulta

Photo: Juvia's Place
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Shimmery Lids
Shimmery Lids

 

 

 

Photo: Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter in Mimosa Sunrise/Sangria Sunset
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter in Mimosa Sunrise/Sangria Sunset

$36 at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | A Sheer Wash of Color
A Sheer Wash of Color
Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Morphe US Sunflower Eyeshadow
Morphe Eyeshadow in Sunflower

$2.50 at Morphe

Photo: Morphe
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Shimmer on the Top, Inner Lids
Shimmer on the Top, Inner Lids

 

 

Photo: xelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Too Faced Tutti Frutti - Twinkle Twinkle Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow in Lemon Zest
Too Faced Twinkle Twinkle Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow in Lemon Zest

$22 at Too Faced

Photo: Too Faced Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | 'No Makeup' Makeup
'No Makeup' Makeup

 

 

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | BH COSMETICS Take Me Back To Brazil: Rio Edition - 35 Color Shadow Palette
BH COSMETICS Take Me Back to Brazil: Rio Edition — 35 Color Shadow Palette

$13.50 at BH Cosmetics

Photo: BH COSMETICS
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Blended With Black
Blended with Black

 

 

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Singles in Gold Bar
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Singles in Gold Bar

$12 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Thick Lines
Thick Lines
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Palladio Eyeliner Pencil in Golden Yellow
Palladio Eyeliner Pencil in Golden Yellow

$2.49 at Sally Beauty

Photo: Palladio Beauty
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Shimmered and Bejeweled
Shimmered and Bejeweled
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | tarte limited-edition clay pot waterproof shadow liner in goldilocks
Tarte Limited-Edition Clay Pot Waterproof Shadow Liner in Goldilocks

$15 at Tarte

Photo: tarte cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Classic Cat Eye
Classic Cat-Eye
Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner in Matte Yellow
Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner in Matte Yellow

$30.50 at Dior

Photo: Dior

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Why Your Skin-Care Routine Needs a Little Cactus

Why Your Skin-Care Routine Needs a Little Cactus
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Pair With Complimentary Colors
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Christian Louboutin Khol Œil Velours Velvet Eye Definer in Yellow
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Color-Block Your Lids
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | jane iredale Smooth Affair™ for Eyes in Lemon
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Blend Out From the Lash Line
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Colourpop Yes Please! Pressed Powder Shadow Palette
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Stick to the Inner Corners
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in Stargazer
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Brighten the Lower Lash Line
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | NYX Vivid Brights Crème Color in Light Show
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Smoky Eye Effect
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Juvia's Place The Zulu Eyeshadow Palette
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Shimmery Lids
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter in Mimosa Sunrise/Sangria Sunset
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | A Sheer Wash of Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Morphe US Sunflower Eyeshadow
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Shimmer on the Top, Inner Lids
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Too Faced Tutti Frutti - Twinkle Twinkle Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow in Lemon Zest
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | 'No Makeup' Makeup
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | BH COSMETICS Take Me Back To Brazil: Rio Edition - 35 Color Shadow Palette
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Blended With Black
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Singles in Gold Bar
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Thick Lines
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Palladio Eyeliner Pencil in Golden Yellow
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Shimmered and Bejeweled
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | tarte limited-edition clay pot waterproof shadow liner in goldilocks
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Classic Cat Eye
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Makeup on Brown Skin Inspo | Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner in Matte Yellow
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share