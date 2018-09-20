50 Design Ideas for a Standout Wrist Tattoo

From blast-overs to hand-poking and blended styles, there’s a slew of trends dominating our Instagram feeds and tattoo parlors in 2018. And while placement is certainly all over the place, too, the wrist continues to be one of the most requested locations for a tattoo of any size. As of late, it feels as though everyone is opting for small, minimal designs on this part of the arm, but a quick Instagram search reveals quite the opposite.

Because although wrist ink has a reputation for being small and dainty, there are other ways to wear them. And we’ve got plenty of inspo to prove it. Ahead are 50 standout designs that may or may not inspire you to take the plunge and add some permanent art to your arm.