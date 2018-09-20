50 Design Ideas for a Standout Wrist Tattoo

From blast-overs to hand-poking and blended styles, there’s a slew of trends dominating our Instagram feeds and tattoo parlors in 2018. And while placement is certainly all over the place, too, the wrist continues to be one of the most requested locations for a tattoo of any size. As of late, it feels as though everyone is opting for small, minimal designs on this part of the arm, but a quick Instagram search reveals quite the opposite.
Because although wrist ink has a reputation for being small and dainty, there are other ways to wear them. And we’ve got plenty of inspo to prove it. Ahead are 50 standout designs that may or may not inspire you to take the plunge and add some permanent art to your arm.
healed shots of lily's wrist flowers, soon to be growing larger #peony #peonies #peonytattoo #peoniestattoo #wristtattoo #rosetattoo #illustration #illustrativetattoo #sketch #sketchytattoo #etching #etchingtattoo #dotwork #dotworktattoo #fullstopshading #blackandgrey #blackandgreytattoo #realistictattoo #cheyennetattooequipment #dewartattoo #blackwork #darkartists #blacktattooart #inklife #tattoodaily #instatattoo #tattooartistmagazine #inkmagazine #wanaka #holyskintattoo @nztattoofestival @dewartattoo @holyskintattoowanaka @lillyxrose
Rosary beads added to Matt's wrist today cheers mate! . . . . . . . #rosarytattoo #rosarybeadstattoo #rosarybeads #blackandgrey #blackandgreytattoo #bngsociety #bng #wristtattoo #ezcartridge #dynamicink #dermalizepro #tattoo #tattoomcr #manchesterart #manchester #manchestertattoo #uktattooartists #uktattoo #altrincham #electriccitytattoo #electriccity
#tattoo #tattoos #tattooart #tattoostudio #mastilnicatattoo #mastilnica #tattoolife #tattoolove #tattoosgirls #tattooedgirls #tattooed #tattoodo #tattooing #tattoodesigns #freehandtattoo #tatts #linetattoo #lineworktattoo #braclettattoo #inkwork #ink #inkart #inked #inkedgirls #blackink #wristtattoo #❤️ @godess17
#handwriting tattoo for Anna. So honored to do such a meaningful tattoo, her dads handwriting from an old letter done with his ashes. 🙏 . . . . #tattoo #smalltattoo #letteringtattoo #tattoos #ink #lettertattoo #handwriting #memorialtattoo #hugyourdad #lineworktattoo #tattooideas #blackink #minimalism #minimalisttattoo #wristtattoo #ashes #ashestattoo
wristband 💪🏻⚫️🔴✍🏻 by @itimtattoolab 🍦✨#wristtattoo #wristband #tattoo #itimtattoolab #bangkoktattoo #入れ墨 #タトゥーショップ 🤘🏻🤙🏻BOOK NOW!!!💉💉🔞🙃😎 ------------------------------------------📟Line ID : tim_jmmr 📱Call : +66 8 3546 9992 📧Email: holyslider@gmail.com 📬FB: wongrapee silpaphong 💌FB page: tattoo by itim
For @mabelheffring , a Janis Joplin fan! Inspired by her florentine tattoo ✌️. • • • #janisjoplin #wristtattoo #florentinetattoo #delicatetattoo #ladytattooers #blackwork #blackworktattoo #blackworker #fkirons #blackandbluetattoo #blackserum #blks #ladytattooist #ladytattooartist #inked #tattooparlor #tattooartist #tattooing #blackinktattoo #blackandgreytattoo #tattoolovers
Obrigada Adrielle 🙏🏻😬 📌📌(62)9.9247-1950 👈🏻 Orçamentos e informações 👆🏻 #tattoo #tattoos #tatoo #tatuagem #tattooer #tattooed #tattooworkers #tattoolover #smile #smiletattoo #wristtattoo #delicatetattoo #littletattoo #tinytattoo #tattooja #tattoo2me #tattoodo #tattooinspiration #tattooink #inspirationtattoo #brasiltattoo #anapolis #anapolistattoo #beautifultattoo #tatuaggi #tatuaggio #tattoomagazine #femaletattooartist #tattoogirl #femaletattooer
🖤 change and acceptance comes with a prize 🖤 . Done at @ritual.ink.studio . . . . . . . . . . . . #handpoke #handpoked #handpokedtattoo #tattoo #stickandpoke #dotwork #finelines #inkedgirl #inked #wristtattoo #handtattoo #linetattoo #tätowiererin #tattoos_of_instagram #sacredgeometrytattoo #geometrictattoos #ornamentaltattoo #ornament #dots #ritualtattoo #tribal #moderntribal #inspiration #geometry #berlintattoo #tattooberlin #berlinhandpoke #handpokeberlin #handpokecommunity #community
Tattooing script upside down is always a bit of a head game! Lots of fun with more water colour #wristtattoo #armtattoo #girlytattoos #weymouthtattoos #tattoo #tattoos #tattooed #tattooer #tattooist #tattooists #tattooistsindorset #ladytattooer #ladytattooist #watercolour #watercolourtattoo #watercolourtattoos
Little one from today done on Sintija 😊 Thanks so much for the trust 😊 . . . #tattoo #smalltattoo #cutetattoo #scripttattoo #fonttattoo #writingtattoo #wristtattoo #tattooer #tattooart #femaleartist #kwadroncartridges #tattooart #tutattoo #magdagtattoos #inkedwomen #inkedgirls #inked
#tattoo #saguenay #goglutattoo #tattooartist #colortattoo #colourtattoo #oldschooltattoo #oldschool #wrist #wristtattoo #flowers #flowerstattoo @eikondevice @ttechofficial @fkirons @silverbackink @eternalink @fusion_ink #radtattoos #inkedmag #top_class_tattooing #tattoooftheday #ink #inked #tattedup #tatted
R O M A N S 8:38-39 #blessup 🙏 • • • #whatevertattoonyc #whatevertattoo #finelinetattoo #linetattoo #tattoo #tattedup #tattoo #wristtattoo #smalltattoos #simpletattoo #symboltattoo #symbolictattoo #religioustattoos #romans83839 #godisgreaterthanthehighsandlows #lowereastside #lowereastsidenyc #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #nycadventures
Espiral de #fibonacci por @koray_karagozler 🌺🌸💜 . . . #ink #inkedgirl #inkedup #inkspiration #inkstagram #inkstagrammers #colortattoos #flowertattoos #wristtattoo #tattoostyle #tatuajesminimalistas #tatuajesacolor #tatuajespequeños #tatuajesfemeninos #tatuajesdeflores #supportgoodtattooing #awesometattoos #trends #tatuagem #tatuagemdelicada #tatuagemfeminina #tatuajes #finelinetattoo #cooltattoos
Memorial tattoo by Artist @donmeatball @royalfleshtattoo #chitown #chicagotattoo #chicago #chicagotattooartist #chicagotattooshop #mirrorart #royalfleshtattoo #royalflesh #royalfleshtattooshop #midwest #midwesttattoo #colortattoo #color #angelotiffe #wristtattoo #angelotiffetattoos #gapfiller #memorialtattoo #tattoo #tattooart #Angelo
Pattern work piece by @bloodflowerstattoo #patternwork #patternworkdesign #patternworktattoo #wristtattoo #cufftattoo #nevermore #nevermoretattoo #nevermoretattooparlour #Daventry #daventrytattoo #daventryart #daventrytattooart #daventrytattooist #northampton #northamptonart #northamptontattoo #northamptontattooist #northamptontattooart #northamptonshire #northamptonshiretattoo #northamptonshiretattooist #midlandstattoo #midlandstattooist
Father and daughter tattoo done yesterday, thanks! Using @yayofamilia and @spartantattoocartridges #tattooapprentice #fatherdaughtertattoo #sillhouettetattoo #outlinetattoo #simpletattoo #tattoo #apprenticetattoos #apprenticetattoo #wristtattoo #smalltattoo #smalltattoos #tattoo #tattooidea #tattooideasforguys #tattooideas #cutetattoo
For @cooperxl this morning! Thankyou dude! Enjoy the rest of your weekend in Noosa! 🌊🗻 *based off reference* #blackwork #blackworkers #blackworktattoos #blackandgreytattoo #blackandgrey #darkart #darkarts #tattoo #tattooflash #apprenticetattoo #apprenticetattooist #tattoodesign #wave #waves #wavetattoo #mountains #mountaintattoo #wristtattoo #wristtattoos
Best friends do crazy things... Crazy actions are the best ❤️ . . . #tattoo #tattoolife #tattooart #tattooed #tattoolifestyle #inked #inkstagram #blackandgreytattoo #blackworktattoo #cattattoo #car #cars #friendsgoals #friendstattoo #friends #bestfriends #bestfriendstattoo #ford #fordsierra #wristtattoo
I’m so happy with this one, it turned out beautiful! 🌸 Swipe for different angles and video 👏🏼🔜 • • • • • • #tatueringvetlanda #killerinktattoo #bläckdroppar #blackdroppar #eternalink #egorotary #egorotarymachine #armtattoo #wristtattoo #floraltattoo #flowertattoo #anemon #colorflowertattoo #realismtattoo #pinkflower #pinkflowertattoo #bracelet #bracelettattoo #nametattoo #famlilytattoo #beautiful #cute