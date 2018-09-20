StyleCaster
50 Design Ideas for a Standout Wrist Tattoo

by
Photo: Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

From blast-overs to hand-poking and blended styles, there’s a slew of trends dominating our Instagram feeds and tattoo parlors in 2018. And while placement is certainly all over the place, too, the wrist continues to be one of the most requested locations for a tattoo of any size. As of late, it feels as though everyone is opting for small, minimal designs on this part of the arm, but a quick Instagram search reveals quite the opposite.

Because although wrist ink has a reputation for being small and dainty, there are other ways to wear them. And we’ve got plenty of inspo to prove it. Ahead are 50 standout designs that may or may not inspire you to take the plunge and add some permanent art to your arm.

1 of 50
Photo: Instagram/@has__tattoo
Photo: Instagram/@dewartattoo
Photo: Instagram/@andrewstones
Photo: Instagram/@adtcda
Photo: Instagram/@tattoogrid_
Photo: Instagram/@raineyharley_tattoo
Photo: Instagram/@redpoppies
Photo: Instagram/@s.himera
Photo: Instagram/@tonitakaaa
Photo: Instagram/@cheyenndorphine
Photo: Instagram/@itimtattoolab
Photo: Instagram/@kolorado_tattoos
Photo: Instagram/@katie_kuroneko
Photo: Instagram/@jenn_not_jen
Photo: Instagram/@leticia_tattoo
⚡️

Photo: Instagram/@k_inx
Photo: Instagram/@scassiopeias.handpoke
Photo: Instagram/@singitsurfit
Photo: Instagram/@mariechignat
Photo: Instagram/@jk.tat
Photo: Instagram/@tattoosbyhai
Photo: Instagram/@yam24_7
Photo: Instagram/@uhhhhtaco
Photo: Instagram/@artofink_dk
Photo: Instagram/@magdagtattoos
Photo: Instagram/@goglucaliss
Photo: Instagram/@ashleymag0703
Photo: Instagram/@tatuajes_minimalistas
Photo: Instagram/@royalfleshtattoo
Photo: Instagram/@diegoschmidtz
Photo: Instagram/@chictattooinc
Photo: Instagram/@charmth
Photo: Instagram/@nevermoretattoo
Photo: Instagram/@k3llybr0wn
z lásky k čaji ☕

Photo: Instagram/@violka_tattoo
Photo: Instagram/@envyavenue__
Photo: Instagram/@courteneynoonan
Photo: Instagram/@jaid_ink
Photo: Instagram/@saltje82
Photo: Instagram/@blackdroppar