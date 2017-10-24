12 Witchcraft-Inspired Beauty Products That are Scary Amazing

Although nature-inspired faiths like Wicca are a way of life for many, it’s nearly impossible to ignore the influence they’ve had on the beauty industry. Whether it’s crystal-infused elixirs, smokeless sage sprays or makeup products with witch-inspired monikers, the supernatural has a way of weaving itself into the products we use everyday, but especially during Halloween.
If you’re hoping to conjure new beauty vibes for the upcoming winter season, shop some of the best witchcraft-inspired beauty finds below.
Kypris Moonlight Catalyst
Made for night-only use, this herbal alternative to retinoids utilizes a cocktail of all natural ingredients to clear pores and even out skin tone.
$77, at Kypris Beauty
Blackcraft As Above So Below Candle
A 100 percent soy candle that will burn well into Halloween night and beyond.
$28, at Blackcraft
Foxie Cosmetics Season of the Witch Soap
This indie brand's new fall 2017 lineup includes a vegan, detergent-free soap that smells like an enchanting blend of sandalwood, saffron, vanilla and more.
$9, at Foxie Cosmetics
Catbird Tarot Deck Solid Perfume
Conjure up good vibes when you apply this Turkish rose and musk-infused scent to your pulse points.
$18, at Catbird NYC
Ceremonie Sacred Smudge Mist
Recite your daily mantras as you spritz this energizing blend of sage, cedar, fir and pine around your body. Sensitive skin types will be happy to know it's also alcohol-free and made with plant-based ingredients.
$37, at Ceremonie
Christian Dior Poison Eau de Toilette
One of Dior's most well-known scents is a sultry blend of spicy, fruity and amber notes that will make you feel like a weapon of mass seduction.
$100, at Dior
Rituel de Fille Ash and Ember Eye Soot
This unique cream and powder formula gives off a blend of blue-grey, peacock green and silvery shades that will serious upgrade your basic smoky eye.
$38, at Rituel de Fille
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Witches
One of Von D's best selling lines is her highly pigmented liquid lipsticks, which includes a jet black shade you can't resist.
$20, at Kat Von D Beauty
Lunatick Cosmetics Labs Supernatural Palette
Wake up a boring makeup routine by adding this neutral (and beautifully packaged) palette to your arsenal.
$35, at Lunatick Cosmetics Labs
Manic Panic Amethyst Ashes High Voltage
The iconic hair color brand celebrated its 40th anniversary by creating this limited edition version gray-violet shade.
$13.99; at Manic Panic
Captain Blankenship New Moon Smokeless Smudge Spray
If you've run out of Palo Santo or don't like the smokiness of your sage, trade them in for this cleaner, but just as effective energy spray; infused with a slew of natural ingredients.
$20, at Captain Blankenship
Olivine Good Witch Eau de Parfum
Made in small batches using a select list of all natural ingredients (essential oils, flower essences, organic sugar cane alcohol), this scent lasts even longer when you spray it on your hair and clothes.
$52, at Olivine Atelier
