7 Bloggers Share Their Favorite Winter Skin Care Products

7 Bloggers Share Their Favorite Winter Skin Care Products

Nikki Brown
by
7 Bloggers Share Their Favorite Winter Skin Care Products
Photo: Tone It Up

There are a million and one products that promise to give us perfect skin, but honestly: who has the time to try them all out?! That’s when our favorite bloggers and influencers come in to save the day (and our face).

With YouTube channels, Instagram feeds and blog sites dedicated to the latest and greatest in beauty, we’re almost always paying attention to their advice. And with another winter season on the horizon, we’re scouting the products that’ll keep our skin from drying out in the cooler elements.

So, if you’re in the same boat, we recommend getting familiar with the products our favorite beauty and lifestyle experts swear by. Check them out below and thank us later.

Annie Lawless
Annie Lawless

Besides running her popular beauty and wellness blog Blawnde.com, Lawless is also a NY Times best-selling author and creator of the cold pressed juice company Suja Juice. And if those accomplishments weren't enough, she also just launched LAWLESS, the first ever luxury natural cosmetics brand. In 2018, a full range of makeup products will join her current set of matte liquid lipsticks.

Photo: instagram / @annielawless
Fresh Beauty Exfoliant
Annie Lawless' Skin Care Cocktail

"In the winter, my skin gets pretty dehydrated, and I am extra vigilant about exfoliating so my makeup doesn’t cling to any dead skin or dry patches. I have been absolutely obsessed with the Fresh Umbrian Clay Mattifying Face Exfoliant because it’s gentle, but not too gentle! It really removes dead skin while drawing out impurities and keeping my skin clear. After that, I love toning with the Herbivore Botanicals Jasmine Green Tea Balancing Toner because it contains witch hazel and white willow bark to prevent breakouts, and aloe vera to soothe any dry or inflamed areas. It also smells amazing! Then, I finish with Tatcha Deep Brightening Serum and Crème Riche Velvet Moisturizing Cream."

Photo: Fresh Beauty
Ty Lauren
Ty Lauren

Ty's beautifully curated Instagram page is chock full of product recommendations for makeup, skin and natural curls. Beyond that, her burgeoning YouTube channel also contains curly hair routines, beauty brand reviews and travel vlogs that will give you serious wanderlust.

Photo: instagram / @tylauren
Ole Henriksen Transform Moisturizer
Ty Lauren's Skin Care Cocktail

"I love to use the Ole Henriksen Transforming Walnut Scrub twice a week to keep my skin smooth and even. I also apply the Ole Henriksen Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer right after to keep my skin hydrated during the cold winter months."

Photo: Ole Henriksen
Renee Chao
Renee Chao

Anyone obsessed with skin care should be following the Gothamista. Her "skinterests" run the gamut of skin care topics, from holistic how-to's to budget-friendly drugstore recommendations. And on her Instagram page, you'll find beautiful overlays of the latest and greatest skin care innovations.

Photo: instagram / @gothamista
Drunk Elephant Face Oil
Renee Chao's Skin Care Cocktail

"My 2 favorite winter skin-savers are Drunk Elephant’s Virgin Marula Luxury Face Oil because my skin needs oil and this one is the most light-weight, easily absorbed, yet really moisturizing. The other is Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for my chronically dry, peeling lips. This transforms my lips overnight and feels and smells delicious."

Photo: Drunk Elephant
Katie Willcox
Katie Willcox

If you've ever perused the body positive website Healthy is the New Skinny, you have Katie Willcox to thank for it. This curve model and badass mother also runs a modeling agency and keeps it refreshingly real about beauty and fashion on her Instagram page.

Photo: instagram / @katiehwillcox
Aveeno Moisturizer
Katie Willcox's Skin Care Cocktail
"When people ask me about my skin care routine, I try to be as honest as possible. I am lucky and have really balanced skin so for me, less is more! I keep it super simple and use Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes. When I am in a humid climate I steer clear of adding more products to my skin. But in dry climates I love to add Aveeno Positively Radiant Moisturizer to hydrate my skin."
Photo: Aveeno
Karena Dawn
Karena Dawn

Karena is one half of the duo behind Tone It Up, a fitness and lifestyle community for women. On her personal page as well as the brand's Instagram page, you'll pretty much everything you need to jumpstart a healthier life, including nutrition tips, daily workouts and the occasional beauty recommendation.

Photo: instagram / @karenadawn
Avalon Organics Serum
Karena Dawn's Skin Care Cocktail

"I use Avalon Organics Vitamin C Serum in the morning, followed by Coola sunscreen to protect my skin from sun damage. I carry a mini sunscreen with me in my bag or even in my sports bra when I'm on-the-go! In the evenings, I use a Vitamin B5 mask by SkinCeuticals to moisturize."

Photo: Avalon Organics
Katrina Scott
Katrina Scott

Scott is the other half of Tone It Up, and also uses her personal Instagram page to further the brand's mission of promoting healthier beauty and lifestyle routines for women.

Photo: instagram / @katrinaascott
Karena & Katrina Beach Clay Masque
Katrina Scott's Skin Care Cocktail
"I use our Beach Clay Sea Algae Mask a few times a week to hydrate my skin — it's also perfect for a girls' spa night! I love Peter Thomas Roth's Cucumber Hydra-Gel Eye Patches for refreshing the eyes, especially when we're traveling. And I apply coconut oil to my face and body every night. It keeps my skin soft and smells amazing!"
Photo: Katrina & Karena
Joy Navon
Joy Navon

Anyone with 4C curls can benefit from the detailed tutorials on this native New Yorker's YouTube channel. And when she's not demonstrating easy hairstyles, she's also serving fierce makeup looks on her Instagram page.

Photo: instagram / @joynavon
First Aid Beauty Repair Cream
Joy Navon's Skin Care Cocktail

"My favorite moisturizer is the Ultra Repair Cream by First Aid Beauty. I love it because it’s has intense hydration, which is extremely important for me having dry skin and eczema. To pair, I use the GinZing Eye Cream from Origins to brighten and depuff my eyes. It’s a great morning pick-me-up too since it contains coffee beans!"

Photo: First Aid Beauty

