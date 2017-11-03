13 Expert-Approved Winter Nail Colors to Try Now

Gloves may shield your nails this winter, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve the spotlight. As with every season, there’s a new clan of colors that’ll make for fierce mani-grams against the snow. There are one of two ways to go about choosing one.
Spend a ridiculous amount of hours scouring the web for that one “perfect” hue or make life easier by browsing a set of carefully curated, expert-approved favorites. We consulted with some of today’s most talented nail stylists, and their picks include vampy blues, bright pinks and everything in between. Get a closer view of the best winter nail colors below.
Firetruck Reds
Tom Bachik, OPI Global Brand Ambassador & Celebrity Manicurist, recommends heating up your nails as temperatures start to cool down.
"I’m getting so many requests for red right now. My fave shade...has to be OPI Nail Laquer in 'Big Apple Red.' It’s a deep, rich, true red that’s sexy, elegant and cool. My clients, like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez are loving it.”
$8.79, at Target
Pale Neutrals
Jackie Saulsbery, who has worked with Queen Latifah, Jennifer Hudson and Adele, recommends a lighter matte coat.
"Essie has a color in its Cashmere collection called 'Wrap Me Up.' This is really fun and its pigments are pearl and dry matte! You always win with the matte look on a snowy winter day."
$9, at Dermstore
Deep Wines
Alternatively, Saulsbery also enjoys going to the other end of the color spectrum.
"Lauren B. has a color called 'Espresso on 3rd.' On winter days, it looks amazing on your hands with its deep dark wine look; guaranteed to make you smile!"
$18, at Lauren B. Beauty
Ruby Reds
And if you're partial to classic hues, Saulsbery says you can never go wrong with a red like Pearnova's "Berry Jane."
"Reds are always great for winter wear; it gives the hands a warm look."
$11.50, at Pearnova
Burnt Oranges
Smith & Cult Beauty Ambassador Sarah Bland is all about colors that compliment every and any skin tone, including "Tang Bang," which she calls the perfect alternative to a classic red.
"All of my clients are obsessed with it! It goes with every fall outfit and is complimentary on every skin tone. I recently wore it to a wedding and everyone asked for one!"
$18, at Smith and Cult
Beautiful Bordeauxs
Jessica Tong, another Smith & Cult Beauty Ambassador, doesn't steer far from two of her wintry favorites from the polish brand.
“I alternate between 'Lovers Creep ' (left) and 'Tenderoni' all winter...make that allllll year!”
$18, at Smith and Cult
The Perfect Nude
Naomi Yasuda, Nail Artist for Streeters, says to never underestimate the power of a traditional neutral when temperatures drop.
"One of the key ingredients of [NAILS INC "Montpelier Walk"] polish is KALE!!! It helps nails' growth and strength. I love the color as well. It goes well with any skin tone."
$15, at Nails Inc.
Glam Glitters
To the contrary, a little sparkle never hurts either; especially around the holidays.
Yasuda calls Gucci's "Iconic Gold", "super rich and pigmented gold! I love having sparkle on the nails in winter time."
$29, at Gucci
Peek-A-Boo Blues
Celebrity and runway manicurist Arlene Hinckson is a fan of dark and sultry shades that'll evoke the mood of wintry nights.
"I am in love love LOVE with 'House of Blues' by Lauren B. It is the best almost black, but peek-a-boo blue on the market. The quality of the product is obvious by the way it lays smoothly on the nail plate. The brush helps with that, too. My favorite thing is that you can really only use one coat!"
$18, at Lauren B. Beauty
Punchy Pinks
Another favorite of Hinckson is Lauren B.'s "Polo Lounge Punch," a light burgundy shade that'll cure your winter blues.
"It's bright enough to lift your spirit, but not so bright that it will make a girl feel ill-styled. Great for warmer and medium skin tones."
$18, at Lauren B. Beauty
Blush Pinks
Maya McCreary, Color Camp’s Lead Nail Artist, loves the sophistication of a lighter hue, like 'Capri Sunset' by NCLA.
"Blush pink is always fashionable. It's soft, feminine, elegant and fun without looking too young."
$16, at NCLA
No Nonsense Navys
On the other hand, a deeper shade, such as "Forgot my Gym Uniform" by NCLA is just as pretty, but with a funky touch.
"For something a little edgier but still sophisticated, navy is a great choice," she says.
$16, at NCLA
Forest Greens
If you're a sucker for gel manis, then Sheila Rushka
, Adam Broderick Salon & Spa
Nail Bar Manager, recommends dark neutrals, like the CND Shellac "Ashphalt" shade.
"Keep a rich lip balm in a tube exclusively for your cuticles," she says. "Dry cuticles respond fast, and the emollient stays where you put it! No sticky fingers to mess up your smartphone or iPad screen."
