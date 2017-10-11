55 Winter Makeup Ideas to Start Practicing This Fall

Yes, we know, fall just barely got here—but it’s never too early to start brushing up on our makeup skills for the upcoming season. Being that winter is only, oh, two months away, we’re seizing the moment and gathering all the wintery inspo we can because cold weather is when we really start to get creative (you know, because it’s not so hot our makeup is constantly sliding off our face).

If you’re like us and don’t want to wait until the first snowfall to start experimenting, look no further: Between the technicolor eye at Fendi’s fall show last year, the popsicle lips made famous by Gaultier Haute Couture, Schiaparelli’s insanely gorgeous take on a sunset smoky eye, and the Twiggy-inspired spider lashes created by artist working for Jason Wu, there’s no shortage of winter makeup ideas that you can start wearing right this moment. 55 of ’em ahead.

Originally posted October 2016. Updated October 2017.