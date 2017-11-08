StyleCaster
50 Seriously Stunning Winter Hairstyles to Try

50 Seriously Stunning Winter Hairstyles to Try

50 Seriously Stunning Winter Hairstyles to Try
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Believe it or not, the remnants of summer and fall are already a distant memory as winter makes its yearly comeback. You may have spent the last few months nonchalantly throwing your hair into low-maintenance styles, but with cold weather (and cuffing season) on the horizon, now’s the time to step up your game. And what better place to gather inspiration than the street style scene?

We love it when bloggers, editors and front row regulars turn the sidewalk into a runway, delivering looks that always manage to trend months after. And beneath the wave of puffer jackets, fur stoles and fluffy hats are chic hairstyle ideas you may want to try before year’s end. Ahead, we’ve gathered 50 of our favorites for any and every texture; from pretty side braids to badass buzz cuts and everything in between.

Slicked Back
Photo: Getty Images
Pretty Pineapple
Photo: Getty Images
Ravishing Red Waves
Photo: Getty Images
Classic Bob
Photo: ImaxTree
Rose Gold Realness
Photo: Getty Images
Bedazzled Braid
Photo: Getty Images
Teeny Weeny Afro
Photo: Getty Images
Messy Top Knot
Photo: ImaxTree
High Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
Braided Updo
Photo: ImaxTree
Tucked Under a Hat
Photo: Getty Images
Picked Out Afro
Photo: Getty Images
Dirty Blonde Lob
Photo: Getty Images
Side Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
Turban Chic
Photo: Getty Images
Ultra Short Bob
Photo: Getty Images
Pin Straight
Photo: Getty Images
Top Knot and Waves
Photo: Getty Images
Blunt Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
Braid and a Beret
Photo: Getty Images
Straight Back Cornrows
Photo: Getty Images
Modern Bouffant
Photo: Getty Images
Flower Child
Photo: Getty Images
Low Key Bun
Photo: Getty Images
Shoulder-Length Waves
Photo: Getty Images
Side Braid
Photo: Getty Images
Wispy Side Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
Slick Lob
Photo: Getty Images
Half-Up, Half-Down
Photo: Getty Images
Weatherproof Headband
Photo: Getty Images
Pretty Pixie
Photo: Getty Images
Wispy Waves
Photo: Getty Images
Short Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
Blonde Shag Cut
Photo: Getty Images
Curly Bob
Photo: Getty Images
Kinky Coils
Photo: Getty Images
Simple Side Part
Photo: Getty Images
Beautiful in Blue
Photo: Getty Images
Blonde Bob
Photo: ImaxTree
Waves and Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
Free-Flowing Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
Coily Pixie
Photo: ImaxTree
Curly Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
Rainbow Strands
Photo: ImaxTree
Wash N' Go Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
Effortless Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
Ombre Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
Rose Gold Highlights
Photo: ImaxTree
Beautiful Buzz Cut
Photo: ImaxTree
Betty Page Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree

