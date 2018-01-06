7 Products for the Most Common Winter Hair Accessory Woes

Between the freezing temps, our many layers, and all the vicious things cold weather can do to our skin, it’s safe to say that winter is a downer for our beauty routine. And much like dry winter skin, your hair will need a lot of TLC over the next few months. Cute accessories will help you stay warm and all, but they can also be the source of some unnecessary damage and daily styling woes.

Things like snagging wool hats and excessive heat styling can leave your strands in a disastrous place come spring. So as you’re making seasonal swaps with your skincare, be sure to do the same with your hair lineup. These strand saviors will help you slay the season, even when old man winter is trying his best to kill your style vibe.