Winnie Harlow Shares Stunning Makeup-Free Selfies on Instagram

Winnie Harlow Shares Stunning Makeup-Free Selfies on Instagram

Winnie Harlow
Photo: Getty Images

On June 18, Winnie Harlow took to social media to celebrate summer the best way we know how—by sharing some poolside selfies! What’s more, the model’s documentation of her festivities shows her sporting an entirely makeup-free complexion. And unsurprisingly, she looks gorgeous.

No makeup Type of day 🌞💛

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on

Seemingly-flawless skin aside, those eyebrows could stop moving traffic. We are absolutely here for it, as are Harlow’s fans, who took to the comments section to publicly admire her natural beauty.

screen shot 2018 06 18 at 4 21 03 pm Winnie Harlow Shares Stunning Makeup Free Selfies on Instagram

Photo: Instagram (@winnieharlow)

screen shot 2018 06 18 at 4 21 15 pm Winnie Harlow Shares Stunning Makeup Free Selfies on Instagram

Photo: Instagram (@winnieharlow)

We’ve all admired Harlow’s blemish-free skin for quite some time now and we’re always on the hunt for her skin-care tips and tricks. But one user’s compliment might take the cake:

screen shot 2018 06 18 at 4 21 58 pm Winnie Harlow Shares Stunning Makeup Free Selfies on Instagram

Photo: Instagram (@winnieharlow)

Because her face is that perfect.

Maybe someday we’ll have the confidence to go makeup-free at a pool party. Until then, we’ll just keep on admiring Harlow’s snaps from afar.

Trust the magic of new beginnings ❤️

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on

