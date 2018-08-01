StyleCaster
Share

Make the Most of Retrograde Season With Wet N Wild’s Zodiac-Themed Collection

What's hot
StyleCaster

Make the Most of Retrograde Season With Wet N Wild’s Zodiac-Themed Collection

by
1 Shares
Make the Most of Retrograde Season With Wet N Wild’s Zodiac-Themed Collection
10 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree.

It’s the first of the month and besides paying rent, a lot of us are probably analyzing our monthly horoscopes. For those who swear by the zodiac, it’s been a particularly challenging summer with multiple planets in retrograde, as well as a handful of eclipses to watch out for (all of which carry positive and negative side effects). But on those days when it seems nothing is going right–at least for the makeup junkies–wet n wild has come to the rescue with a collection that will leave you starry-eyed. If not that, it’ll at least give you an excuse to bedazzle your face.

MORE: Here’s Your August 2018 Horoscope

The Zodiac Collection has been available on the brand’s website, as well as Walmart.com, for a few weeks, but starting today, you can snag it in-stores, too. Besides the fact that everything falls under $10 (!), everything is labeled according to astrological sign and the corresponding colors definitely embody each of the elements: air, water, fire and earth. There’s also bundle packs according to each element, which include a loose highlighting powder, highlighter bar and multi-shade eyeshadow. Check out all of them ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | MegaGlo Loose Highlighting Powder
MegaGlo Loose Highlighting Powder

$6.99 at wet n wild

Photo: wet n wild
STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | Color Icon Eyeshadow in Air
Color Icon Eyeshadow in Air

$4.99 at wet n wild

Photo: wet n wild
STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | Color Icon Eyeshadow in Earth
Color Icon Eyeshadow in Earth

$4.99 at wet n wild

Photo: wet n wild
STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | Color Icon Eyeshadow in Fire
Color Icon Eyeshadow in Fire

$4.99 at wet n wild

Photo: wet n wild
STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | Color Icon Eyeshadow in Water
Color Icon Eyeshadow in Water

$4.99 at wet n wild

Photo: wet n wild
STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | MegaGlo Highlighting Bar in Air
MegaGlo Highlighting Bar in Air

$6.99 at wet n wild

Photo: wet n wild
STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | MegaGlo Highlighting Bar in Earth
MegaGlo Highlighting Bar in Earth

$6.99 at wet n wild

Photo: wet n wild
STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | MegaGlo Highlighting Bar in Fire
MegaGlo Highlighting Bar in Fire

$6.99 at wet n wild

Photo: wet n wild
STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | MegaGlo Highlighting Bar in Water
MegaGlo Highlighting Bar in Water

$6.99 at wet n wild

Photo: wet n wild
STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | Color Icon Gloss
Color Icon Gloss

$2.99 at wet n wild

Photo: wet n wild

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Hailey Baldwin's Beauty Evolution from Child Star to Rising Model

Hailey Baldwin's Beauty Evolution from Child Star to Rising Model
  • STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | MegaGlo Loose Highlighting Powder
  • STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | Color Icon Eyeshadow in Air
  • STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | Color Icon Eyeshadow in Earth
  • STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | Color Icon Eyeshadow in Fire
  • STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | Color Icon Eyeshadow in Water
  • STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | MegaGlo Highlighting Bar in Air
  • STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | MegaGlo Highlighting Bar in Earth
  • STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | MegaGlo Highlighting Bar in Fire
  • STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | MegaGlo Highlighting Bar in Water
  • STYLECASTER | wet n wild Zodiac Collection | Color Icon Gloss
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share