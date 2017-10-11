Wet N’ Wild Casts Albino Model Diandra Forrest In New Beauty Campaign

Diandra Forrest has graced the cover of Ebony Magazine and worked New York Fashion Week , but her latest feat is truly groundbreaking. The 27-year-old model and mom is the face of Wet N Wild’s new “Breaking Beauty” collection, making her the first albino woman to front a cosmetics campaign.

With this new initiative, Wet N’ Wild hopes to deconstruct mainstream beauty ideals by highlighting the things we’ve been taught to hide or be embarrassed about instead. We’re here for it, and so is Forrest, who shared campaign photos with Refinery29 and discussed the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

@houseofherrera 💋 A post shared by Diandra Forrest (@diandraforrest) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

“I always wanted to be a part of a beauty campaign, especially with a brand that celebrates diversity and uniqueness,” Forrest says. “They’ve used models in the past that are different and are breaking the societal standards of what beauty is. I was thrilled to be partnering up with them, especially.”

Forrest is flanked by two more powerhouse women—Valentijn de Hingh, a transgender model, DJ, and writer, and Mama Cāx, a cancer survivor and amputee activist—making this campaign one for the books. Although, we’ve seen brands like Fenty Beauty celebrated for their inclusiveness, this is the first time we’re seeing someone like Forrest lead the charge.

Black Girl Magic 🦄 A post shared by Diandra Forrest (@diandraforrest) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

These women remind us that rigid beauty standards are unnecessary, and we’re definitely cheering them on from the sidelines.