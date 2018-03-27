The 12 Weirdest Celebrity Beauty Hacks We’ve Ever Heard About

Sienna Miller—Ketchup as Hair Bleach

The "American Sniper" actress has had a lot of bad luck with hair dyes. In an interview with Vogue U.K., Miller revealed that when trying to dye her hair red, she came out with pink hair. Then, when she tried to dye it brown, her hair turned green. Because store-bought hair dyes weren't cutting it, Miller got creative and tried using henna to dye her hair.

Needless to say, it didn't go well, and the actress couldn't get her hair back to its original color. It wasn't until she soaked her hair in ketchup every night for a year that she could bleach the henna out of her hair and return to her natural color.

"That was awful, actually. I used henna, thinking I was being all organic and clever, and it was totally impenetrable—I just couldn't get it back to normal," Miller said. "The only thing that made any difference was ketchup, so for about a year and a half I had to put tomato ketchup on my hair under heat until it went back to normal."