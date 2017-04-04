25 Weight-Loss Tips from the World’s Most Beautiful Models

OK, we obviously don’t advocate an obsession with losing weight—but if you’re looking to shed a few pounds, taking weight-loss tips from models is probably the best route to go. Seriously though, how many have us have looked at a model on the red carpet and thought, “I want to do whatever she’s doing”? When it comes to hot bodies and flawless skin, supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Miranda Kerr, Jourdan Dunn, and Lily Aldridge know how to make us envious. So how do they do it?

First: Genetics. No one gets to look like a Hadid without winning the genetic jackpot. But even with a preprogrammed destiny to look downright flawless, supermodels usually follow strict diet and exercise routines, often prescribed by their personal trainers and nutritionists. We’ve rounded up 25 weight-loss tips from models—from the creative to the crazy—that they’ve shared over the years.

Originally published April 2016. Updated April 2017.