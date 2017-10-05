75 Mesmerizing Wedding Picture Ideas from REAL Weddings

Your wedding. No matter how big or how small, it’s one of the most important and memory-filled days of your life. Between picking out a dress, settling on a color theme, tasting cakes and scouting locations, there are about a bazillion different details you need to pay attention to—but when it comes down to it, your pictures are what keeps the day alive forever. So you might want to put a little thought into what kind of images you want, right?
With so much going on at every wedding, it’s impossible for brides and grooms to take it all in. If you have a good photographer they’ll do it for you, but it never hurts to have a clear vision of what is important to you to be captured. Wedding photos are tricky—you don’t want them too posed or too sappy, yet you don’t only want a stream of candid moments, either. Plus, you want them to have a timeless quality so your kids don’t look back and cringe the way you do with your parents’ wedding photos.
Here, we’ve found 75 snaps that are totally inspiring, and that capture a balance between posed and candid.
Originally posted April 2015. Updated October 2017.