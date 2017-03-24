StyleCaster
The Best Wedding Hairstyle Inspo If You Want to Wear It Down

On your wedding day, it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you need to wear your hair in some fancy updo or intricate low-bun to match the formality of the occasion. But that’s not true: If you usually wear your hair down, why make a major change on the one day you’ll be photographed the most?

Still, wearing your hair down doesn’t need to be a wash-and-go situation. There are myriad ways to keep your look from veering into boring, everyday territory: If you have naturally wavy hair, you could play with your texture and opt for a retro finger wave, and curly girls can play with their natural volume. Or if your strands are straight, you can top a wispy style off with a chic hair accessory in place of a veil. Maybe you’d want to tease your hair at the crown for a zhoosh ‘d up version of your everyday look. Ahead, 23 wedding hairstyle ideas if you want to wear your hair down.

1 of 23
Twisted Half-Up
Twisted Half-Up
Photo: Imaxtree
A Gold Hair Accessory
A Gold Hair Accessory
Photo: Imaxtree
Loose Curls
Loose Curls
Photo: Imaxtree
Slick and Straight
Slick and Straight
Photo: Imaxtree
Half-Up With Knotted Bun
Half-Up With Knotted Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
Brushed-Out S-Waves
Brushed-Out S-Waves
Photo: Imaxtree
Pushed Back On One Side
Pushed Back On One Side
Photo: Imaxtree
Finger Waves
Finger Waves
Photo: Imaxtree
A Flower Detail
A Flower Detail
Photo: Imaxtree
Half-Up Bun
Half-Up Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
A Tiny Side-Braid
A Tiny Side-Braid
Photo: Imaxtree
Subtle Slick-Back
Subtle Slick-Back
Photo: Imaxtree
Half-Up At The Crown
Half-Up At The Crown
Photo: Imaxtree
Teased Crown
Teased Crown
Photo: Imaxtree
A Headband
A Headband
Photo: Imaxtree
Loose Waves Pinned Back
Loose Waves Pinned Back
Photo: Imaxtree
Texture Play
Texture Play
Photo: Imaxtree
Natural Curls
Natural Curls
Photo: Imaxtree
Half-Up With Volume
Half-Up With Volume
Photo: Imaxtree
Deep Side-Part
Deep Side-Part
Photo: Imaxtree
Slicked Back To The Crown
Slicked Back To The Crown
Photo: Imaxtree
'40s-Era Curls
'40s-Era Curls
Photo: Imaxtree
Natural Waves
Natural Waves
Photo: Imaxtree

