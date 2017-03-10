How to Find a Wedding Hairstyle For Your Face Shape

There are a million decisions to make when planning your wedding, and deciding on how you are going to do your hair can be one of the most overwhelming choices—but we’re helping you narrow things down by providing some examples of the best wedding hairstyles for each face shape.

Many of us get confused just trying to categorize our own face shapes, which means we sometimes end up picking an unflattering hairstyle—so we’ve included a guide to help figure out which face shape you have. Once you get a handle on your face shape, picking out a ‘do to flatter your features is a snap.

Define your face shape below, then see which hairstyles will be best for you in our slideshow.

Round: Your cheekbones are roughly the same width as the length of your face and your jaw line is soft.

Heart: Your forehead and cheekbones are both wide, but your face tapers at the chin.

Oval: You have an oval face if the width of your face is 1/3 less than the length of your face. You also have no harsh corners along the hair or jaw line.

Square: Your forehead and jaw line are wide and roughly the same size, creating beautiful corners of the face.

Long: You have a face that is longer and more narrow, and your cheekbones are the most prominent feature.

Pro Tip: If you’re still confused, pull your hair into a ponytail and stand in front of the mirror with a bar of soap or a dry erase marker. Trace your face shape in the mirror (with the corner of the soap or the marker) and step away – your face shape will be left on the mirror.

Originally published June 1013. Updated March 2017.