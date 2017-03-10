How to Find a Wedding Hairstyle For Your Face Shape

There are a million decisions to make when planning your wedding, and deciding on how you are going to do your hair can be one of the most overwhelming choices—but we’re helping you narrow things down by providing some examples of the best wedding hairstyles for each face shape.
Many of us get confused just trying to categorize our own face shapes, which means we sometimes end up picking an unflattering hairstyle—so we’ve included a guide to help figure out which face shape you have. Once you get a handle on your face shape, picking out a ‘do to flatter your features is a snap.
Define your face shape below, then see which hairstyles will be best for you in our slideshow.
Round: Your cheekbones are roughly the same width as the length of your face and your jaw line is soft.
Heart: Your forehead and cheekbones are both wide, but your face tapers at the chin.
Oval: You have an oval face if the width of your face is 1/3 less than the length of your face. You also have no harsh corners along the hair or jaw line.
Square: Your forehead and jaw line are wide and roughly the same size, creating beautiful corners of the face.
Long: You have a face that is longer and more narrow, and your cheekbones are the most prominent feature.
Pro Tip: If you’re still confused, pull your hair into a ponytail and stand in front of the mirror with a bar of soap or a dry erase marker. Trace your face shape in the mirror (with the corner of the soap or the marker) and step away – your face shape will be left on the mirror.
Originally published June 1013. Updated March 2017.
Oval Face, Hair Up
Lucky for you oval ladies, you can get away with pretty much any look you'd like, so why not sweep back your hair and let your perfectly proportionate face shine bright like a diamond?
Photo: The Beauty Model
Oval Face, Hair Down
Soft feminine waves and a center part look gorgeous on an oval face. Here's a tip: curl your face framing pieces away from the face to keep the cheekbones exposed, which will prevent your face from appearing narrow.
Photo: Salon Success
Round Face, Hair Up
A sleek, side parted ponytail is elegant and classy for your special day. Your high cheekbones will thank you.
Photo: The Bottom of the Ironing Basket
Round Face, Hair Down
A deep side part alters the focal point of the length of the face, creating a more angular, oval looking shape. Add some wave for extra glamour!
Photo: Barf Face of the Ball
Heart Shaped Face, Hair Up
A slightly off-center part paired with braids is a fantastic way to open up the face.
Photo: Hairstyles Weekly
Heart Shaped Face, Hair Down
Women with heart shaped faces could benefit from a hairstyle that fills the area around the chin, like this texturized bob.
Photo: Beauty Hill
Square Face, Hair Up
A soft and romantic low bun like this one will take attention away from any harsh corners of the face.
Photo: Become Gorgeous
Square Face, Hair Down
Long, straight strands will soften any harsh angles and a center part will open up the face, taking attention away from a strong jawline.
Photo: Hairstyle Solution
Long Face, Hair Up
A classic topknot is a great look for a long face. Position the bun at the upper back part of the head to avoid adding any additional length to your shape.
Photo: Lady Lux
Long Face, Hair Down
Long side-sweeping curls are not only gorgeous, but they will add roundness and width to the face. Another tip to add width to a long face is to expose those ears! Tucking your hair behind your ear will give you extra width and will help expose your enviable cheekbones.
Photo: Percy Handmade