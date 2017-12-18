50 Stunning Ways to Style Short Hair

One of the biggest misconceptions about short hair is that there is a very limited number of ways to style it. Au contraire, the options are just as boundless and stylish as those reserved for longer strands. From pixies to buzz cuts and shags, the versatility of short hairstyles just seem to just get better with time. We’re sure plenty would agree, including celebs like Kate Hudson and Amandla Stenberg who made headlines for ditching their lengthy strands for drastic buzz cuts in 2017.

With 2018 just weeks away, now is a time to contemplate a new look for the New Year. If you count yourself among the brave few who will be going for a big chop, inspiration is never far. Ahead, we’ve gathered 50 different looks that are sure to turn heads whenever you step out the door.