50 Stunning Ways to Style Short Hair

50 Stunning Ways to Style Short Hair

by
50 Stunning Ways to Style Short Hair
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

One of the biggest misconceptions about short hair is that there is a very limited number of ways to style it. Au contraire, the options are just as boundless and stylish as those reserved for longer strands. From pixies to buzz cuts and shags, the versatility of short hairstyles just seem to just get better with time. We’re sure plenty would agree, including celebs like Kate Hudson and Amandla Stenberg who made headlines for ditching their lengthy strands for drastic buzz cuts in 2017.

With 2018 just weeks away, now is a time to contemplate a new look for the New Year.  If you count yourself among the brave few who will be going for a big chop, inspiration is never far. Ahead, we’ve gathered 50 different looks that are sure to turn heads whenever you step out the door.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Blonde Bob
Blonde Bob
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Teeny Weeny Afro
Teeny Weeny Afro
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Hot Pink Pixie
Hot Pink Pixie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Blonde Buzz Cut
Blonde Buzz Cut
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Black Bob and Bangs
Black Bob and Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Wispy Pixie
Wispy Pixie
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Blonde Shag
Blonde Shag
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Blonde Pixie
Blonde Pixie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Pin Straight Bob
Pin Straight Bob
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Badass Mohawk
Badass Mohawk
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Curly Bob and Bangs
Curly Bob and Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Purple Bob
Purple Bob
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Wash and Go Bob
Wash and Go Bob
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Classic Fade
Classic Fade
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Betty Page Bangs
Betty Page Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Chestnut Cut
Chestnut Cut
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Classic Pixie
Classic Pixie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Blue Waves
Blue Waves
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Cutting Edge Pixie
Cutting Edge Pixie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Slicked Back Bob
Slicked Back Bob
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | White Hot Cut
White Hot Cut
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Pretty Tendrils
Pretty Tendrils
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Voluminous Curls
Voluminous Curls
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Blue Bowl
Blue Bowl
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Classic Brown Bob
Classic Brown Bob
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Dark Brown Pixie
Dark Brown Pixie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Pink Bowl Cut
Pink Bowl Cut
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Blonde Bowl Cut
Blonde Bowl Cut
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Natural Close Cut
Natural Close Cut
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Picked Out Afro
Picked Out Afro
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Brown Bangs
Brown Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Pink Bangs
Pink Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Classic Buzz Cut
Classic Buzz Cut
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Tapered Bob
Tapered Bob
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Ginger Mane
Ginger Mane
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Slicked and Blonde
Slicked and Blonde
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Wispy Bob
Wispy Bob
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Jet Black Bob
Jet Black Bob
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | White Hot Tresses
White Hot Tresses
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Short and Brown
Short and Brown
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Blown Out Bob
Blown Out Bob
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Tiny Top Knot
Tiny Top Knot
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Asymmetrical Pixie
Asymmetrical Pixie
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Teal Tresses
Teal Tresses
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Ombre Bob
Ombre Bob
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Layered Pixie
Layered Pixie
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Windswept Bob
Windswept Bob
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Classic Bowl Cut
Classic Bowl Cut
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Short Hair | Classic Waves
Classic Waves

