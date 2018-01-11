StyleCaster
Share

50 Standout Ways to Style Long Hair

What's hot
StyleCaster

50 Standout Ways to Style Long Hair

by
4 Shares
50 Standout Ways to Style Long Hair
50 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

There’s nothing more comforting (or warmer) in the winter than a head full of long hair. But having lengthy strands doesn’t exempt anyone from falling into a styling rut. When it’s cold outside and our schedules are jam-packed, it’s easy to get lazy. Ponytails and top knots are cute and all, but every once in awhile, it can be fun to switch things up in a major way.

MORE: 50 Stunning Ways to Style Short Hair

Whether it’s a milkmaid braid, luscious curls or a protective style, the gamut of looks for long hair is just that–pretty damn long. Ahead, we’ve gathered a gang of street style-inspired ways to upgrade your mane this season and beyond.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 50
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Classic Bangs
Classic Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Tiny Top Knot
Tiny Top Knot
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Waist-Length Twists
Waist-Length Twists
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Wild Curls
Wild Curls
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Ponytail With a Bow
Ponytail With a Bow
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Side-Swept Waves
Side-Swept Waves
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Hat Hair
Hat Hair
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Classic Waves
Classic Waves
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Messy Ponytail
Messy Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Double-Elastic Ponytail
Double-Elastic Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Slicked Back
Slicked Back
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Audrey Hepburn Bangs
Audrey Hepburn Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Curly High Ponytail
Curly High Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Pin Straight
Pin Straight
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Side Ponytail
Side Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Super-Sized Top Knot
Super-Sized Top Knot
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Embellished Twist
Embellished Twist
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Slicked Side
Slicked Side
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Senegalese Twists
Senegalese Twists
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Wavy Blowout
Wavy Blowout
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Crimped Ponytail
Crimped Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Crimped Blowout
Crimped Blowout
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Red Hot Pony
Red Hot Pony
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Half-Up, Half-Down
Half-Up, Half-Down
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Braided Sides
Braided Sides
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Backside Braid
Backside Braid
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Pretty Braids
Pretty Braids
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Floral French Braid
Floral French Braid
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Milkmaid Braid
Milkmaid Braid
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Braided Ponytail
Braided Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Bright Cornrows
Bright Cornrows
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Floral Waves
Floral Waves
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Accessorized Chunky Braids
Accessorized Chunky Braids
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Smooth Top Knot
Smooth Top Knot
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Heat-Styled Strands
Heat-Styled Strands
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Luscious Curls
Luscious Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Braided Halo
Braided Halo
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Messy Milkmaid Braid
Messy Milkmaid Braid
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Top Knot and Braid
Top Knot and Braid
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Low Bun
Low Bun
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Double Braided Buns
Double Braided Buns
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Side Braid
Side Braid
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Pins Curls to the Side
Pins Curls to the Side
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Laidback Pigtails
Laidback Pigtails
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Messy Bun
Messy Bun
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Bettie Page Bangs
Bettie Page Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Half-Up, Half-Down
Half-Up, Half-Down
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Jumbo Twists
Jumbo Twists
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Accessorized Low Ponytail
Accessorized Low Ponytail
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Purple Waves
Purple Waves
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Try These Celeb-Approved D.I.Y. Face Mask Recipes

Try These Celeb-Approved D.I.Y. Face Mask Recipes
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Classic Bangs
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Tiny Top Knot
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Waist-Length Twists
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Wild Curls
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Ponytail With a Bow
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Side-Swept Waves
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Hat Hair
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Classic Waves
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Messy Ponytail
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Double-Elastic Ponytail
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Slicked Back
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Audrey Hepburn Bangs
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Curly High Ponytail
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Pin Straight
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Side Ponytail
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Super-Sized Top Knot
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Embellished Twist
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Slicked Side
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Senegalese Twists
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Wavy Blowout
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Crimped Ponytail
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Crimped Blowout
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Red Hot Pony
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Half-Up, Half-Down
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Braided Sides
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Backside Braid
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Pretty Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Floral French Braid
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Milkmaid Braid
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Braided Ponytail
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Bright Cornrows
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Floral Waves
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Accessorized Chunky Braids
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Smooth Top Knot
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Heat-Styled Strands
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Luscious Curls
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Braided Halo
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Messy Milkmaid Braid
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Top Knot and Braid
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Low Bun
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Double Braided Buns
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Side Braid
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Pins Curls to the Side
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Laidback Pigtails
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Messy Bun
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Bettie Page Bangs
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Half-Up, Half-Down
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Jumbo Twists
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Accessorized Low Ponytail
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear Long Hair | Purple Waves
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share