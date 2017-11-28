28 Street Style-Inspired Ways to Accessorize Your Hair This Winter

Holiday parties aside, finding the motivation to try a new hairstyle often feels like pulling teeth. Nothing motivates us less than the thought of having to brave wintry weather that will eventually destroy the effort we’ve put into actually going beyond a messy topknot or ponytail. Thankfully, there is a loophole, regardless of how long, short, curly or straight your hair is. Like a bright lipstick that distracts from a blemish, accessories are also a quick and easy way to make it look like your basic hairstyle is fresh off the runway.
And who better to show us how it’s done than the street style stunners who take trends from the catwalk to the sidewalk? You’ll be surprised to see just how many ways you can embellish your strands beyond a hat or headscarf. Ahead, we’ve gathered 28 looks that may just get you excited to do your hair this season.
Golden Beads
Tiny Tiara
Bedazzled Bow
Blinged Out Crown
Hair Rings
Bandana Bun
Beautiful Baby's Breath
24K Gold
Contour Clips
Designer Bow
Weatherproof Headscarf
Ponytail Rope
Non-Basic Braids
Chopsticks
Classic Flower Crown
Bandana Headband
Bandana Ponytail
Turban-Inspired Headband
Tiny Jewels
Stretchy Headband
Classic Crown
Classic Wool Hat
Chunky Barette
Floral Updo
Bandana Pony
Top Knot-Headband Combo
Embellished Messy Bun
Parisian-Inspired Beret
