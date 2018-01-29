StyleCaster
25 Runway-Inspired Ways to Style Your Bangs

25 Runway-Inspired Ways to Style Your Bangs

25 Runway-Inspired Ways to Style Your Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree

When you’re looking for a way to update your look without sacrificing a ton of length (because the big chop isn’t for everyone), bangs are a viable option. And contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a certain head or face shape to pull them off. That’s because there are a lot of different ways to wear them and twice as many products available for shaping and styling them to your liking.

As far as inspiration is concerned, we can think of no better place than the runway. Beyond the statement fashion, hairstylists are tasked with putting together looks that are creative and subsequently become the trends we obsess over for months to come. Ahead are 25 fringe looks that may just be the push you need to finally try something new.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Pointed Bangs
Pointed Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Blunt Bangs
Blunt Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Ultra-Long Bangs
Ultra-Long Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Short and Textured Bangs
Short and Textured Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs
Wispy Sideswept Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Baby Bangs
Baby Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Slicked to the Side Bangs
Slicked-to-the-Side Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Criss Cross Bangs
Crisscross Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Spiked Bangs
Spiked Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Stringy Bangs
Stringy Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Long and Even Bangs
Long and Even Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Two-Toned Bangs
Two-Toned Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Wavy Bangs
Wavy Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Curled Bangs
Curled Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Side-Swept Bangs
Sideswept Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Swooped Bangs
Swooped Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Super-Sized Bangs
Super-Sized Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Pointed Bangs
Pointed Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Asymmetrical Bangs
Asymmetrical Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Bettie Page Bangs
Bettie Page Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Classic Bangs
Classic Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Layered Bangs
Layered Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Multi-Colored Bangs
Multicolored Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Bangs | Heat-Styled Bangs
Heat-Styled Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree

