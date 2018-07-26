Insta-Inspo for Styling Your Box Braids This Summer and Beyond

We find it difficult to label protective styling a “trend” because black women have literally sworn by it for eons. Braids, extensions, wigs and more aren’t just a way to conceal and protect natural strands, they also provide the opportunity for us to show off our creative flair in the ways we wear certain designs, colors and styles. Box braids are especially versatile in that they can be easily manipulated, regardless of their thickness and length.

And during the summer, the go-to look tends to be the one that occupies ample space on our social feeds. If you plan on going for three-strand twists anytime soon, here’s a batch of Insta-inspo to bookmark when you want to add a little something to your look.